Monday morning round-up

‘Kirklandisation’ of Big Law pushes firms to launch salaried partnerships [Financial Times] (£)

Assisted dying bill: What happens next? [BBC News]

My week in a magistrates’ court: no lawyers, missing translators, huge delays [The Times] (£)

Thames Water lenders demand government blocks campaigners from legal action [The Guardian]

Campaigner calls for judge-led public inquiry into Windrush scandal [The Guardian]

Banksy mural removed from east London club sparks legal battle in US [London Evening Standard]

Jealous lawyer branded her estranged husband’s new girlfriend ‘scruffy’ and ‘trampy’ and had him arrested over unfounded assault claims [Mail Online]

Italy cracks down on violence against match officials with law change [BBC News]

High-profile Aussie lawyer slams US with extraordinary comparison after ‘very successful attack’ on three Iranian nuclear sites [Mail Online]

“Ignore the thoughtful advice above. Stick with your plan of accosting them with the enquiry “What’s going on here?”. Just make sure you you get the timing right. End of a really long day is best, and try to make it a Monday.” [Legal Cheek comments]

