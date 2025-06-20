‘Help! My supervisor has completely checked out’

Trainee worries it may jeopardise NQ role

In our latest Career Conundrum, a current trainee solicitor worries that their disinterested supervisor might harm their chances of landing their preferred NQ role.

“Hi Legal Cheek, please don’t name me. I am just over halfway through my TC and recently moved into a new team and one of my preferred NQ areas. The issue is my supervisor (a senior associate) seems to have completely checked out. They appear completely disinterested in their own work never mind my work, and I’ve a feeling they’re not planning on sticking around at the firm much longer. I am concerned this might impact my chances of qualifying into this area and need some advice. Should I just ask him straight up ‘what’s going on here?’ or should I just keep my head down and saying nothing. Thanks.”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at tips@legalcheek.com.