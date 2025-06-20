PostsAdvice

‘Help! My supervisor has completely checked out’

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

Trainee worries it may jeopardise NQ role

In our latest Career Conundrum, a current trainee solicitor worries that their disinterested supervisor might harm their chances of landing their preferred NQ role.

“Hi Legal Cheek, please don’t name me. I am just over halfway through my TC and recently moved into a new team and one of my preferred NQ areas. The issue is my supervisor (a senior associate) seems to have completely checked out. They appear completely disinterested in their own work never mind my work, and I’ve a feeling they’re not planning on sticking around at the firm much longer. I am concerned this might impact my chances of qualifying into this area and need some advice. Should I just ask him straight up ‘what’s going on here?’ or should I just keep my head down and saying nothing. Thanks.”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at tips@legalcheek.com.

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

‘Does wearing a Rolex during my vacation scheme send the wrong message?’

Timepiece dilemma

Jun 11 2025 8:43am
41
City of London at sunset
news

‘Do I give up my regional TC offer to pursue opportunities in London?’

Advice needed

Feb 5 2025 8:49am
23
news

‘I’m a high street trainee with City law ambitions. Should I quit my TC?’

Rookie requires readers' advice

Sep 6 2024 9:23am
39