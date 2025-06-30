Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



Court backlog ‘main issue’ hampering justice, says police chief [BBC News]

Judges to rule on Palestinian group’s legal action over Israel military exports [The Standard]

Is surveillance by private operators legal in the UK? [The Guardian]

Did AI companies win a fight with authors? Technically. [The Verge]

Police chief suspended for rejecting ‘nonsense’ racism claims launches legal battle [The Telegraph] (£)

Trump slams Israel’s prosecutors over Netanyahu corruption trial [Reuters]

Breaking good: the yakuza gangster who became a lawyer [The Guardian]

Meet Dua Lipa’s very glamorous lookalike mother who escaped the Bosnian war and trained to be a lawyer [Mail Online]

