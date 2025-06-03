Solicitor who juggled jobs at three law firms struck off

‘Misleading timesheets’



A solicitor who took multi-tasking to the next level by working for three law firms at the same time has been struck off the roll.

The Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal (SDT) heard that Belinda Owusuah Sarkodie had submitted timesheets claiming payment for the same hours on the same dates from two law firms where she was contracted as a locum solicitor. At the time, she was also held a “substantive” role at a third outfit.

An investigation by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) found that that there was a crossover period from 29 June 2021 to 16 July 2021 Sarkodie was carrying out work for all three firms on a remote basis.

Sarkodie, who qualified in 2020, worked full-time for South West London conveyancing specialist Muve from May to September 2021. During this period, she was also contracted by PLS Solicitors in Manchester between 17 June and 16 July, and by Wright & Lord, a firm based in Morecambe, from 29 June to 30 July.

The allegations against Sarkodie included that she had submitted “misleading timesheets” to request payment and had “misled” her main employer into believing she was working exclusively for them, while simultaneously holding other roles elsewhere.

The solicitor argued that she had not knowingly done anything wrong and had worked hard in each of her roles, claiming that the timesheets had been approved and all parties were satisfied with them.

She also submitted in mitigation that she had acted transparently, claiming that the recruitment agencies were aware of her practising arrangements and that everything had been above board. She further highlighted her innate work ethic, which enabled her to manage multiple roles and work long hours.

The tribunal found that her evidence “lacked credibility”, according to the published ruling.

Sarkodie was struck off and ordered to pay costs of £8,900.