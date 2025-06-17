PostsNews

SRA tweaks how SQE students apply for reasonable adjustments 

Regulator takes steps to improve process

Student sitting SQE
The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) has made several changes to the way students apply for reasonable adjustments during the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE).

The regulator has introduced a new application form with a series of targeted questions designed to minimise the need for follow-up clarification from students on their requirements. The SRA hopes this will shorten the time between a candidate submitting an application and receiving a proposal.

A range of reasonable adjustments are available to aspiring lawyers, such as extra time or a separate exam room for neurodiverse candidates, and enlarged or coloured assessment materials for those with visual impairments.

One of the other key changes is that candidates can now submit a single application for a reasonable adjustment plan covering both SQE1 and SQE2, removing the need for separate applications. This not only reduces the administrative burden, according to the SRA, but also provides students with “peace of mind” about their adjustments being in place for both assessments.

Another change is that approved reasonable adjustment plans will now be valid for two years, rather than being limited to individual assessment windows. This reduces the need for repeated applications and recognises the ongoing nature of many disabilities.

Tortoise

Shows how bad things were. Serious neurological conditions don’t come and go in between individual exam periods.

SRA in need of come TLC

Oh, of course. Only 4 years into the SQE regime, and they only think about making changes now. Well done to them…A**holes

