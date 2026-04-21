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SRA announces further SQE fees increase

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By Legal Cheek on

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£2,006 for SQE1, £3,086 for SQE2

Graduation hat on piggy bank with stack of coins money on natural green background, Saving money for education concept
The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) has announced a fourth fee increase for the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE), to cover inflation and translating the exams into Welsh.

Alongside the publication of its annual report, the SRA has confirmed that from September 2026, SQE fees will rise to £2,006 for SQE1 and £3,086 for SQE2, totalling £5,092. This amounts to a total increase of 3.7%.

This marks the fourth fee increase since the SQE’s inception in 2021, following a significant 11% rise in July 2023. As with the most recent increase last March, the SRA has cited inflation and the translation of exams into Welsh as the driving factors behind the latest adjustment.

The SRA said that “making sure that the quality of the SQE is maintained, and that it remains a valid, reliable, secure and fair assessment which meets the regulator’s accessibility commitments, is a priority.”

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No More Fees!
No More Fees!
3 hours ago

Absolutely ridiculous
I thought the LAST lot of fee increases were for the translation of the papers into Welsh?
The SQE was designed to be cheaper and more accessible than the LPC, and now with all of these fee increases, I would’ve been far better off doing the LPC instead.
Sincerely, an already struggling law student.

Last edited 3 hours ago by No More Fees!
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Greenock
Greenock
3 hours ago

No doubt SRA executive management will conveniently be announcing another salary increase for them with this additional money

4
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Robert B
Robert B
3 hours ago

Seems they’re finally doing away with any pretense this is a massive money making scheme for the SRA.

4
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SQE HATER
SQE HATER
3 hours ago

How is SQE accessible and affordable to everyone. GAME OF GREED!!!

Japan:£145

China: £70

Singapore: £1,000 

Malaysia: £850

California: £500

Washington: £440

Canada: about £580

Australia:£2,500

South Korea: £115

India: about £30

New York: £185

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Chloe
Chloe
3 hours ago

This is an outrage!!

1
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Fuck the SQE and the SRA and Kaplan
Fuck the SQE and the SRA and Kaplan
2 hours ago

They should be ASHAMED of themselves but oh wait, they have NO SHAME!! Abolish this atrocious money making stream that is costing careers and destinies. Fuck the SQE! I hope for 5 years, nobody registers to sit and let’s see how they do. Greedy bastards!

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