SRA announces further SQE fees increase

£2,006 for SQE1, £3,086 for SQE2
The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) has announced a fourth fee increase for the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE), to cover inflation and translating the exams into Welsh.
Alongside the publication of its annual report, the SRA has confirmed that from September 2026, SQE fees will rise to £2,006 for SQE1 and £3,086 for SQE2, totalling £5,092. This amounts to a total increase of 3.7%.
This marks the fourth fee increase since the SQE’s inception in 2021, following a significant 11% rise in July 2023. As with the most recent increase last March, the SRA has cited inflation and the translation of exams into Welsh as the driving factors behind the latest adjustment.
The SRA said that “making sure that the quality of the SQE is maintained, and that it remains a valid, reliable, secure and fair assessment which meets the regulator’s accessibility commitments, is a priority.”
Absolutely ridiculous
I thought the LAST lot of fee increases were for the translation of the papers into Welsh?
The SQE was designed to be cheaper and more accessible than the LPC, and now with all of these fee increases, I would’ve been far better off doing the LPC instead.
Sincerely, an already struggling law student.
No doubt SRA executive management will conveniently be announcing another salary increase for them with this additional money
Seems they’re finally doing away with any pretense this is a massive money making scheme for the SRA.
How is SQE accessible and affordable to everyone. GAME OF GREED!!!
Japan:£145
China: £70
Singapore: £1,000
Malaysia: £850
California: £500
Washington: £440
Canada: about £580
Australia:£2,500
South Korea: £115
India: about £30
New York: £185
This is an outrage!!
They should be ASHAMED of themselves but oh wait, they have NO SHAME!! Abolish this atrocious money making stream that is costing careers and destinies. Fuck the SQE! I hope for 5 years, nobody registers to sit and let’s see how they do. Greedy bastards!