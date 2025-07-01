‘About to start my first vac scheme — what are the dos and don’ts?’

PostsAdvice

In our latest Career Conundrum, an aspiring solicitor wants to know the key dos and don’ts of a summer vacation scheme — and they’re eager to hear advice from both students and lawyers.

“Hello LC. I guess the subject of this email speaks for itself. I’m about a week out from my first summer vacation scheme and keen to get some advice from those who have done one or lawyers generally. Are there any things I should be trying to do? And maybe more importantly is there anything I should avoid doing. The vac scheme is with one of my goal firms so very keen on making a good impression! Thx.”

Concerned Senior

Keep your clothes on at all times. This is extremely important.

Andy

I disagree. In the correct circumstances, it can be career accelerating. You need to correctly judge the situation though which at times can be incredibly difficult. I would say let yourself be guided in this regard, rather than trying to force the situation. Of course if you are not comfortable doing anything then refrain and give signals the other way. To each their own.

promo but at what cost

allen all over me

Uncharitable Fellow

Make sure to wear AT LEAST a Rolex (but ideally a Patek Phillippe or better) so everyone knows you’re to be taken seriously.

Uncharitable Fellow

1) Be humble. Even if you have a double first from Cambridge, you know nothing about practising law compared the people working in the team. You’re here to learn about the practice area and get to know the people, not show that you’re the hottest legal talent since Harvey Specter.

2) Show interest in the work. Do the tasks you’re assigned to a high standard, and then ask for more. Ask thoughtful questions about why deals/cases are done a certain way, and what sort of interesting matters people have worked on.

3) Show interest in the people, and be sociable! Ask your team about their hobbies, how they came to work at the firm, what they’re looking forward to this summer, etc. People like a friendly vac schemer.

4) Err on the side of overdressing for the first day, and then adjust your style to fit in with your team.

5) If this is your first time in an office, remember to keep emails professional. No emojis, no slang. Don’t write anything which would embarrass you if read out loud in court by a judge.

6) Take it easy on the LinkedIn posts. As examples:

Good: “I’m delighted to have spent time at [FIRM]’s London office these past two weeks at their vac scheme. Thanks to everyone who made me feel so welcome!”

Incredibly cringy: “Since I was 2 years old, I DREAMED of being a lawyer at [FIRM]. The reason? A growth mindset. Justice. A commitment to clients. Overcoming adversity. Working with @[FIRM_CEO], I am proud to announce that I have COMPLETED my vac scheme as the first step of my long career career. #FuturePartner”

A_Lawyer

Make sure that you do join in with the social activities – being the odd ball who doesn’t join in at all is barely better than being the vac schemer who gets riotously drunk and vomits on HR… One of my cohort told us he was “too important to his department” to come out for the evening drinks – he was not offered a TC.

Anon

Just focus on being a real, likeable human being. It doesn’t need to be much more than that- they’re hiring someone they are likely going to be seeing more than their family, so you need to come across like you’re going to get along. Outside of that, try and avoid saying silly things and make the odd insightful comment, and you’ll go far.

Anonymous

I’m an early careers manager and would advise:

– Be friendly to everyone you meet regardless of their position in the firm. No one likes the vac schemers who treat business services colleagues with disdain (and there are plenty that do).
– Pick your moment to ask questions of your supervisor(s), and try to find the answer out yourself before asking.
– Proofread any written work that you do to ensure it is free of silly errors.
– Be cordial to other vac schemers. There will be an element of competition given that it’s unlikely everyone will get a TC; that shouldn’t stop you being friendly.
– First impressions matter. Better to be overdressed than underdressed.
– Be punctual – don’t slope into meetings or vac scheme events at the point at which they begin. This is noticed.
– Be enthusiastic. Make the most of the time at the firm and speak to as many people as you can about their own experiences.

Vac scheme supervisor

Carry a paper notebook or notepad around with you at all times to jot down notes – people’s names, work instructions, interesting things people say etc

Limit yourself as to what you eat and drink at events. You want to be focusing on the people you are meeting interacting with, not expanding concentration trying to juggle and overloaded plate, or being drunk.

If you are offered a chance of a chat or a coffee with anyone, take it. If you are currently busy with something or if the offer of a chat or a coffee conflicts with a deadline or assignment or event, suggest alternative times to try and make it happen. You will learn so much about the firm and individual teams and practice areas (more so than HR who know nothing).

Dress appropriately (shocking how many people get this wrong)

If there is an interview at the end of the vac scheme, think of a few questions to ask your interviewers for the end of the interview

Anonymous

Don’t make a smash or pass list of the other interns on the firms file storage like the 2023 intake at one firm did

Bantmobile

Top bants

Helpful Harry

Don’t miss easy chances to shine.

If you are given a research task do it well obviously.

But if you have the time, go that extra mile. Consider: What is the purpose of, for example, a particular piece of legislation? Who does it benefit, and who does it harm? What might be its unintended consequences? Have there been any important cases about it? etc. etc. Think around and beyond the task.

Doing this will really set you apart from those who simply complete the task even if they do it well..

This can be applied to any work or research you are given. They are all opportunities to shine – grab them.

