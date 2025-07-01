‘About to start my first vac scheme — what are the dos and don’ts?’

Aspiring solicitor keen to make good first impression



In our latest Career Conundrum, an aspiring solicitor wants to know the key dos and don’ts of a summer vacation scheme — and they’re eager to hear advice from both students and lawyers.

“Hello LC. I guess the subject of this email speaks for itself. I’m about a week out from my first summer vacation scheme and keen to get some advice from those who have done one or lawyers generally. Are there any things I should be trying to do? And maybe more importantly is there anything I should avoid doing. The vac scheme is with one of my goal firms so very keen on making a good impression! Thx.”

