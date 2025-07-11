‘As an NQ lawyer, would moving offshore damage my career?’

Change of scene



In our latest Career Conundrum, a soon-to-be qualified solicitor is looking for a new role overseas but is worried about what impact it might have on their legal career.

“Hi Legal Cheek. I’ve got a question for you career conundrum section which I don’t think you have covered before. So I am nearing qualification at a law firm in London and I am looking for change of scene. While internally the firm has signalled that NQs who want to stay on will be offered a role (it’s not a big cohort), I have been considering a move to BVI [British Virgin Islands] or Bermuda. This wouldn’t be long-term as I’d like to return to England, and possibly London, after a few years.”

“My question comes from things I’ve heard from some lawyers and seen on message boards, that spending time overseas like this can hurt your career when you come back to the UK. I’m not sure I really believe that, but I’d love to hear from others who’ve done it. Thank you and please keep me anonymous.”

