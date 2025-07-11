PostsAdvice

‘As an NQ lawyer, would moving offshore damage my career?’

In our latest Career Conundrum, a soon-to-be qualified solicitor is looking for a new role overseas but is worried about what impact it might have on their legal career.

“Hi Legal Cheek. I’ve got a question for you career conundrum section which I don’t think you have covered before. So I am nearing qualification at a law firm in London and I am looking for change of scene. While internally the firm has signalled that NQs who want to stay on will be offered a role (it’s not a big cohort), I have been considering a move to BVI [British Virgin Islands] or Bermuda. This wouldn’t be long-term as I’d like to return to England, and possibly London, after a few years.”

“My question comes from things I’ve heard from some lawyers and seen on message boards, that spending time overseas like this can hurt your career when you come back to the UK. I’m not sure I really believe that, but I’d love to hear from others who’ve done it. Thank you and please keep me anonymous.”

Kirkland NQ

Don’t do it. There are no good roads in those places and your Lambo will be chipped and damaged. Wait till you’re a partner and have yacht money.

Go with the flow

It really depends on what practice area you’re in but generally, it’s better to move after a few years. However, life is too short so if you want the offshore lifestyle for a couple of years, go for it

Perspective

A friend of mine did this when he was about 40 and working at a so-so smallish regional firm, not earning a huge amount, his career having taken a few twists and turns that were no reflection on him and his work. Worked in Cayman and Bermuda for about 4 years. On the basis of experience gained he landed an excellent job in a much better firm when he got back, and was later made partner. Quality will out.

I wouldn’t do it as a NQ, I’d stay a year at least and then do it.

Offshore lawyer

I made the move offshore. I make much more money and my hours are a lot better than my friends in London.

You could make the same money at a US or MC firm but why do that when the lifestyle is so much better offshore?

Offshore Senior

Do it! life is short – go get your money.

The truth is that 99.9% of the population doesn’t care. A lawyer is a lawyer. Only snobby and bitter lawyers living in places like London still riding the “prestige” myth and paying 60% tax will judge a move like this. But at the end of a day we’re all just sat behind a computer typing words on a screen. So why not do that in a location you enjoy.

But if you’re concerned about development and quality of work in BVI, consider UAE as a much better alternative instead.

