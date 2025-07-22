PostsAdvice

Beyond NQ: What’s the salary progression like at your firm?

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

9

Open thread 💬 💷


So far, it’s shaping up to be another summer of salary boosts across the City — some relatively minor, others more substantial.

As in previous years, Legal Cheek commenters have questioned what impact these pay rises have further up the ladder, beyond newly qualified (NQ) level.

Are pay bands being squeezed, as some commenters suggest? Or are firms increasing salaries across the PQE levels too?

The 2025 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

With this in mind, one Legal Cheek reader dropped below the line on a recent pay story to ask:

“I think it’s time for another article where associates spill the information about band pay…. Great to see all these headlines for NQs but we need to know what’s going on between the PQE bands and only other associates can share this info.”

So, in what’s becoming something of a summer tradition, we’ve created this open thread for our trusty readers to share insider knowledge in the Legal Cheek comments section below. The aim is to build an overview by firm (London or regions), department, class year, and salary (base plus bonus for the latest financial year).

9 Comments

Anonymous

9PQE at Ashurst – £190,500. Thinking of moving to a US firm for the big bucks though.

Reply Report comment
(8)(0)

US lev chinner

That’s interesting. A recruiter reached out to me (6PQE) for an Ashurst job and said it would be 155k plus 25% bonus, which I thought was wildly low considering the quality and time expectations at Lashurst.

Come join us in the Cravath world. I’m paid double the salary that said Ashurst offers.

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

SH NQ

Stephenson Harwood bunching is so so bad! 4PQEs are being paid only 5-10k more than NQs, and still below all of the silver circle NQs let alone MC/US firms. The firm seems to pump all of its cash into hiring new partners instead of retaining and promoting internally, and it’s making the firm lose its best junior talent. The churn of junior associates over the past couple of years has been incredible.

Reply Report comment
(11)(0)

Up north

Do you still have that 80% work remotely anywhere scheme?

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

6PQE

DLA – 6PQE between £143 – £155 but it varies massively from team to team. I’ve heard of people being on more than that. Still, outrageous bunching, given that NQ salary is at £130 at the moment.

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Anonymous

If you don’t mind me asking, what keeps you from moving to a firm with less bunching? Is it DLA’s billing targets (compared to other firms), or maybe in a practice area which other firms don’t have large teams for?

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

SPB 6PQE

SPB – 6PQE – £132K lol ☠️

+ terrible bns. Nothing for hitting 1,600 target. 1% of base salary for every 16 hours over 1,600 hrs.

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Papa don’t preach

Bakers anyone?

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

CC 5PQE

CC 5PQE – £185,000
4PQE was £175,000 plus bonus of £70,000

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories

Man and pound signs
news

Bakers boosts NQ lawyer pay to £145k

Extra £5,000

21 hours ago
3
news

HFW bumps NQ solicitor pay to £103.5k

3.5% rise sees firm join summer salary scramble

Jul 4 2025 8:44am
14
Man receiving cash bonus
news

HSF Kramer pushes NQ solicitor pay to £145k

£10k hike

Jul 1 2025 1:15pm
26