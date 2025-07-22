Beyond NQ: What’s the salary progression like at your firm?

Open thread 💬 💷



So far, it’s shaping up to be another summer of salary boosts across the City — some relatively minor, others more substantial.

As in previous years, Legal Cheek commenters have questioned what impact these pay rises have further up the ladder, beyond newly qualified (NQ) level.

Are pay bands being squeezed, as some commenters suggest? Or are firms increasing salaries across the PQE levels too?

With this in mind, one Legal Cheek reader dropped below the line on a recent pay story to ask:

“I think it’s time for another article where associates spill the information about band pay…. Great to see all these headlines for NQs but we need to know what’s going on between the PQE bands and only other associates can share this info.”

So, in what’s becoming something of a summer tradition, we’ve created this open thread for our trusty readers to share insider knowledge in the Legal Cheek comments section below. The aim is to build an overview by firm (London or regions), department, class year, and salary (base plus bonus for the latest financial year).