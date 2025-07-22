Linklaters smashes £1 billion profit barrier for first time

Financial results season gathers pace 📈



Magic Circle firm Linklaters has reported a bumper set of financial results for the year ended 30 April 2025, with both revenue and profit reaching record highs.

Revenue hit £2.32 billion — an 11% increase on the previous year — while pre-tax profit soared 14% to £1.08 billion, marking the first time the firm has exceeded the billion-pound threshold. Profit per equity partner (PEP) rose 15% to £2.2 million, with profit per all partners also up 15% to £2.1 million.

The results were driven by strong growth across all core markets, according to the firm, particularly in the US, where profit jumped by an impressive 57%. Asia and the UK saw rises of 13% and 8% respectively, while Europe posted a more modest 3% increase. The firm also welcomed 27 lateral partner hires and elected 34 new partners globally during the financial year.

Paul Lewis, firmwide managing partner at Linklaters, commented:

“We have a clear vision and strategy to put us in the strongest position to win the most complex, cross-border mandates for the world’s leading corporates, banks, funds and financial sponsors. Our FY25 results and our performance in industry league tables, rankings and awards reflect the progress we have made and the strength of our global platform. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank our teams across our global network for their hard work and for always delivering exceptional results for our clients.”

Macfarlanes also posted a strong performance, with PEP climbing 8% to £3.1 million.

The City outfit saw revenue rise 10.1% to £371.4 million, while operating profit grew 8.8% to £206.5 million. Senior partner Sebastian Prichard Jones praised the firm’s transactional strength and a standout year for its private client and tax practices, bolstered by activity around the UK general election.

“Our transactional practices performed strongly despite a slightly muted market,” he said. “We were fortunate that our clients remained active throughout, and I want to thank them, and our people, for delivering what turned out to be a good result for us.”

Elsewhere, Charles Russell Speechlys reported revenue growth of 11% to £242.3 million and a 3.7% rise in firmwide profit to £47.5 million. PEP nudged up 3% to £681,000.

The firm’s international push continues, with revenue across Asia up 80% and a new office launch in Milan. Managing partner Simon Ridpath said the strategy of targeting “key centres of wealth” through strategic hires and investment in innovation would remain central going forward.