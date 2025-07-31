Mayer Brown matches Magic Circle NQ pay at £150k

Exclusive: Extra £15k



The London office of international law firm Mayer Brown has increased the salaries of its newly qualified (NQ) associates by 11%.

The uplift means fresh-faced juniors will now earn £150,000, up from £135,000 — bringing the Chicago-founded firm in line with the Magic Circle on NQ pay.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows Mayer Brown takes on up to 14 trainees each year.

As well as matching the Magic Circle, the pay rise sees Mayer Brown overtake firms such as Baker McKenzie and Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer (both £145k), as well as Ashurst and Hogan Lovells (both £140k).

Summer NQ salary rises so far 🤑