Mayer Brown matches Magic Circle NQ pay at £150k

The London office of international law firm Mayer Brown has increased the salaries of its newly qualified (NQ) associates by 11%.

The uplift means fresh-faced juniors will now earn £150,000, up from £135,000 — bringing the Chicago-founded firm in line with the Magic Circle on NQ pay.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows Mayer Brown takes on up to 14 trainees each year.

As well as matching the Magic Circle, the pay rise sees Mayer Brown overtake firms such as Baker McKenzie and Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer (both £145k), as well as Ashurst and Hogan Lovells (both £140k).

Summer NQ salary rises so far 🤑

Firm Location NQ Salary (Before) NQ Salary (After) Increase
Mayer Brown London £135,000 £150,000 £15,000
Baker McKenzie London £140,000 £145,000 £5,000
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer London £135,000 £145,000 £10,000
Hogan Lovells London £135,000 £140,000 £5,000
Ashurst London £125,000 £140,000 £15,000
DLA Piper London £110,000 £130,000 £20,000
Travers Smith London £120,000 £130,000 £10,000
CMS London £110,000 £120,000 £10,000
CMS Bristol £70,000 £76,500 £6,500
CMS Manchester / Sheffield / Liverpool £62,000 £68,000 £6,000
CMS Edinburgh / Aberdeen / Glasgow £60,000 £68,000 £8,000
Gowling WLG London £98,000 £105,000 £7,000
Gowling WLG Birmingham £64,000 £65,500 £1,500
Gowling WLG Leeds £64,000 £65,500 £1,500
HFW London £100,000 £103,500 £3,500
Mishcon de Reya London £95,000 £100,000 £5,000
RPC London £80,000 – £90,000 £85,000 – £95,000 £5,000
RPC Bristol £56,000 £60,000 £4,000

Links Laters

When will MC go to 165?

Curious

The MC will inevitably increase NQ salaries now too. The question is high how will they go?

MB future class of 26

Great news – any word on trainee salaries going up?

Klaxon

Calm down and back to your textbooks son.

US Trainee

Thank God – 135k really wasn’t enough. MC firms are being left in the dust.

