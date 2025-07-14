Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



Barristers in England and Wales struggle to pay bills after legal aid hack [Financial Times] (£)

UK litigation boom mainly benefits lawyers, insurers and funders [The Times] (£)

Downing Street ‘confident’ UK-France migrant return deal complies with law [The Standard]

Bid to reintroduce Hillsborough Law draft blocked [BBC News]

Fathers plan legal action to get smartphones banned in England’s schools [The Guardian]

Judge rules woman must pay half of ex-husband’s £160,000 gender surgery bill [The Standard]

Angela Rayner’s employment law forcing ‘stealth tax’ on workers [Telegraph] (£)

Britain does not need an Islamophobia law, existing rules work [Telegraph] (£)

“Do it! life is short – go get your money. The truth is that 99.9% of the population doesn’t care. A lawyer is a lawyer. Only snobby and bitter lawyers living in places like London still riding the ‘prestige’ myth and paying 60% tax will judge a move like this. But at the end of a day we’re all just sat behind a computer typing words on a screen. So why not do that in a location you enjoy.” [Legal Cheek comments]

Upcoming events 📅:

