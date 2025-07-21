PostsRound-up

Monday morning round-up

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend


UK relocated Afghan family after they sought data breach disclosure via law firm [Financial Times] (£)

Disabled people face harsh justice in ‘secret’ fast-track courts, report finds [The Standard]

UK government faces legal action over not evacuating critically ill children from Gaza [The Guardian]

Hamas lawyer called for ‘copycat’ Palestine Action groups [The Telegraph] (£)

Is top lawyer in Sandie Peggie tribunal facing a conflict of interest? [The Times] (£)

Christian group wins legal battle over preaching ban in west London [The Standard]

Lawyer argues Call of Duty maker can’t be held responsible for actions of Texas school shooter [The Guardian]

Sylvanian Families in legal fight over TikTok sex and drugs videos [BBC News]

‘Memeification’ of Jeffrey Epstein case undermines victims, says lawyer [Sky News]

“Training in-house may make it slightly harder to transition into private practice as a junior. Firms will want NQs/Solicitors/associates who can hit the ground running and not need to be taught things like how to time record or client management…” [Legal Cheek comments]

Upcoming events 📅:

TOMORROW: AI and the law — with A&O Shearman, Macfarlanes, Osborne Clarke and ULaw [Apply Now]

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

‘Will an in-house training contract hurt my chances of qualifying into a law firm?’

Future rookie worries move could limit legal career

3 days ago
11
news

Fee earner barred after emailing himself client files before switching firms

'Lack of integrity'

4 days ago
10
news

Barristers bring Kafka to the Fringe — with a comedic twist

Hits Scottish capital next month

3 days ago