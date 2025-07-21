Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



UK relocated Afghan family after they sought data breach disclosure via law firm [Financial Times] (£)

Disabled people face harsh justice in ‘secret’ fast-track courts, report finds [The Standard]

UK government faces legal action over not evacuating critically ill children from Gaza [The Guardian]

Hamas lawyer called for ‘copycat’ Palestine Action groups [The Telegraph] (£)

Is top lawyer in Sandie Peggie tribunal facing a conflict of interest? [The Times] (£)

Christian group wins legal battle over preaching ban in west London [The Standard]

Lawyer argues Call of Duty maker can’t be held responsible for actions of Texas school shooter [The Guardian]

Sylvanian Families in legal fight over TikTok sex and drugs videos [BBC News]

‘Memeification’ of Jeffrey Epstein case undermines victims, says lawyer [Sky News]

“Training in-house may make it slightly harder to transition into private practice as a junior. Firms will want NQs/Solicitors/associates who can hit the ground running and not need to be taught things like how to time record or client management…” [Legal Cheek comments]

