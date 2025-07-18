‘Will an in-house training contract hurt my chances of qualifying into a law firm?’

Future rookie worries move could limit legal career



In our latest Career Conundrum, an aspiring lawyer has landed a training contract with an in-house legal team — but she’s concerned it might limit her future career options.

“I have a career conundrum: Will completing my training contract in-house ruin my chances of moving to a law firm as an NQ? I’ve recently accepted an in-house training position at an insurance company, and I am worried this will automatically limit my career scope. Please keep this anonymous, and thank you very much for any assistance you are able to provide!”

