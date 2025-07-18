‘Will an in-house training contract hurt my chances of qualifying into a law firm?’

PostsAdvice

In our latest Career Conundrum, an aspiring lawyer has landed a training contract with an in-house legal team — but she’s concerned it might limit her future career options.

“I have a career conundrum: Will completing my training contract in-house ruin my chances of moving to a law firm as an NQ? I’ve recently accepted an in-house training position at an insurance company, and I am worried this will automatically limit my career scope. Please keep this anonymous, and thank you very much for any assistance you are able to provide!”

L1804

Training in-house may make it slightly harder to transition into private practice as a junior. Firms will want NQs/Solicitors/associates who can hit the ground running and not need to be taught things like how to time record or client management.

That being said, it is certainly not impossible to make the transition. Having experience in an Insurance Company’s legal department will provide you an insight that could serve as exceptional leverage to a firm with an insurance department (or similar).

It’s all about how you market yourself and the skills, knowledge and experience you gain through your training contract. Do not panic, a career by nature is very long and you’ll have plenty of time to get to where you want to be…

Anonymous

In summary – no! And don’t let people convince you it will.

Plenty of people move into private practice following in-house training. Particularly in regulated sectors – such as telco, financial services, energy. It’s incredibly valuable experience to leverage, as in-house counsels hone skills of application of the law (which is ultimately what clients want) and are directly involved in each step of decision making. In-house gives unique experience of this. Also, in many cases in-house offers a secondment to one of a company’s panel firms.

Ultimately you have to take responsibility for your career and understand what private practice firms are looking for and ensure to gain this in your in-house role. It actually isn’t too difficult. Make the most out of your training contract – make a name for yourself and try step outside your comfort zone to grow your skillset.

You should also attend industry events and grow your network with private practice lawyers if your aim is to move into private practice.

Bleedin' Obvious

Yes. Any other stupid questions?

Someonefromsomewhere

No, I trained in-house and transitioned to private practice a year after qualifying. It was a bit of a slog, but not overly difficult.

If you’re considering a move into private practice, focus on building your connections during your training. When you do make the shift, your in-house experience becomes a business development asset. If one of your contacts moves to a different organisation, that’s potentially two business development opportunities (that’s not to say relationships should be built just for BD but hopefully you get the point im trying to make. It helps your marketability).

People, myself included, sometimes assume it’s harder to go from in-house to private practice. But I’ve spoken with a couple of partners and a GC at major firms and organisations who actually think the opposite. Sure, they’re in the minority, but it goes to show the path isn’t as binary as it might seem.

I love jacket potato’s

What a stupid question. If you’re not good enough to get a private practice TC what on earth makes you think any firm will take you in the future. Just accept where you are and make the most of it..for all you know this could lead you to senior management in the insurance firm giving you success, money and frankly distaim for all those private practice chumps running around doing your paper work for you thinking they’ve made it whilst you’re just smiling at your eight figure compensation package.

