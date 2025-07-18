‘Will an in-house training contract hurt my chances of qualifying into a law firm?’

Future rookie worries move could limit legal career
In our latest Career Conundrum, an aspiring lawyer has landed a training contract with an in-house legal team — but she’s concerned it might limit her future career options.
“I have a career conundrum: Will completing my training contract in-house ruin my chances of moving to a law firm as an NQ? I’ve recently accepted an in-house training position at an insurance company, and I am worried this will automatically limit my career scope. Please keep this anonymous, and thank you very much for any assistance you are able to provide!”
Training in-house may make it slightly harder to transition into private practice as a junior. Firms will want NQs/Solicitors/associates who can hit the ground running and not need to be taught things like how to time record or client management.
That being said, it is certainly not impossible to make the transition. Having experience in an Insurance Company’s legal department will provide you an insight that could serve as exceptional leverage to a firm with an insurance department (or similar).
It’s all about how you market yourself and the skills, knowledge and experience you gain through your training contract. Do not panic, a career by nature is very long and you’ll have plenty of time to get to where you want to be…