Monday morning round-up

Rachel Reeves considers overruling supreme court in £44bn car finance scandal [The Guardian]

Solicitor killed by cannabis-smoking housemate who believed she was ‘lost daughter of Princess Diana’ [The Standard]

Top court says countries can sue each other for climate damage — this is what to expect [Independent]

The worst wreckers of Birmingham? The judges [The Telegraph] (£)

‘Really cautious’: why the ICJ is delaying a Gaza genocide verdict [The Guardian]

The High Court’s war on truth [The Spectator] (£)

Manchester Airport attacker’s lawyer calls police officer a ‘bully with a badge’ [The Telegraph] (£)

Ghislaine Maxwell could dodge congressional subpoena for her testimony in Epstein investigation, lawyer says [Independent]

Will a new law prevent illegally imported puppies? [BBC News]

“SC-trained qualifying in September here. I got a job externally (US firm) in my preferred specialism (and got multiple offers from different firms in that area to choose from), but the market generally is tough right now.” [Legal Cheek comments]

