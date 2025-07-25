‘How’s everyone feeling about the NQ job market?’

Qualifying in September



In our latest Career Conundrum, a soon-to-be associate is eager to hear how others are finding the NQ recruitment market.

“Hello Legal Cheek. I have a career conundrum that I would like you to put publish to your readers. I am one of many trainees due to qualifying this September and I am a bit concerned about how the market is looking. I am fortunate enough to have an offer from my current firm but not in my first choice department, and from looking around externally it seems slim pickings. How is everyone else finding it?”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at tips@legalcheek.com.