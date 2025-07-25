PostsAdvice

‘How’s everyone feeling about the NQ job market?’

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

11

Qualifying in September


In our latest Career Conundrum, a soon-to-be associate is eager to hear how others are finding the NQ recruitment market.

“Hello Legal Cheek. I have a career conundrum that I would like you to put publish to your readers. I am one of many trainees due to qualifying this September and I am a bit concerned about how the market is looking. I am fortunate enough to have an offer from my current firm but not in my first choice department, and from looking around externally it seems slim pickings. How is everyone else finding it?”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at tips@legalcheek.com.

11 Comments

Anon

Not good. Qualifying in March next year and I am starting to feel fearful by the rumoured drop in retention in the cohort above me, and the lack of NQ roles out there.

Reply Report comment
(9)(2)

Banner

I’ve already accepted a role with my training firm but I hear it’s a struggle depending on which areas you’re looking to qualify. If it was me I’d stick with your second choice department and look to move next year

Reply Report comment
(4)(1)

Banner

That’s assuming things improve!

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

.

The retention scores seem fairly solid so far this year with a few exceptions of course.

Reply Report comment
(0)(3)

BloeJoggs

Ive heard the market is very bad,
in my limited understanding

September ’24 qualifiers had an awful market,
March ’25 qualifiers had it slightly better
But September ’25 qualifiers have it even worse than September ’24.
Some of the big hitters (rumours) have had some of the lowest retention rates in years.

Reply Report comment
(4)(2)

Mr B Fawlty, Esq.

SC-trained qualifying in September here. I got a job externally (US firm) in my preferred specialism (and got multiple offers from different firms in that area to choose from), but the market generally is tough right now.

Seems like most of the opportunities are in leveraged and asset backed finance, some in funds too, some tax, but pretty barren outside of that. All with the types of firms you’d expect. The disputes market is absolutely turbo-f*cked – a couple of months ago, the entire NQ market was competing for about 5 roles. Anecdotally, I have seen people over the last few intakes at my firm who wanted to go into corporate also struggle and end up having to take pretty significant pay cuts to get anything (despite coming from a well-regarded corporate practice), but I don’t know how much that market might have picked up now deal flow has improved a bit.

If you’re only now looking externally for a September start, in all honesty I think you’re probably going to struggle.

Reply Report comment
(9)(0)

Interested

How comes disputes market is turbo-fucked?

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anon

Absolute horror show. My firm’s retention rate has dropped 30% on last year, and I couldn’t stay on as none of teams where I had completed a seat during my TC had a vacancy. Taken a job externally but with a significant pay cut

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

NQinManchester

I qualified in June of this year with around a dozen others. Those who spoke to the teams in which they wanted to qualify 12-18 months ago all landed jobs in those teams. Those who didn’t make themselves known and expected it handed to them didn’t have roles ‘made’ for them and have left. I don’t know why more trainees don’t think of playing the long game when they start their TC.

Reply Report comment
(4)(4)

Golden retriever

MC Sept 25 – it’s been awful. I ended up not being retained (even though I did well in all seats). I have been interviewing at other firms but they seem to be moving very slowly. I’ve been making preparations to go back to my parents in September in case I cannot find a job. Poor planning by the these firms tbh.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Anon

The market is very slow. It’s not completely barren but there are very few available roles. When a role does come up it is extremely competitive.

I am having to broaden my horizons and consider alternatives (including applying for regional forms and considering a role in my team of second choice).

I really feel for everyone qualifying at this time. Hopefully the market will improve soon.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

‘Will an in-house training contract hurt my chances of qualifying into a law firm?’

Future rookie worries move could limit legal career

Jul 18 2025 8:57am
14
news

‘As an NQ lawyer, would moving offshore damage my career?’

Change of scene

Jul 11 2025 8:46am
50
news

‘Help! My supervisor has completely checked out’

Trainee worries it may jeopardise NQ role

Jun 20 2025 8:47am
10