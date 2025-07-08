RPC and Wedlake Bell confirm strong summer trainee retention scores

89% and 100%



RPC and Wedlake Bell have kicked off the summer trainee retention season with impressive results, posting scores of 89% and 100% respectively.

Insurance specialist RPC has announced it will retain 16 of its 18 trainees, with all who applied for newly qualified roles securing positions.

Twelve of the new qualifiers will be based in London, with the remain four in Bristol. Six are joining the insurance practice, while another six will work in disputes. Three will join IP and tech, two are starting in commercial litigation, and one in media. The remaining four will join the corporate and commercial team.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows RPC’s new London-based qualifiers will earn between £80,000 and £90,000, depending on their department. In Bristol, NQ rates are set at £56,000.

Training principal Laura Stocks said: “The high retention rate reflects the strength of this year’s group and how well-regarded they are across the business.”

Meanwhile, Wedlake Bell has confirmed it will retain all eight of its qualifying trainees this summer. Two will join the insolvency team, while the remaining six will take up roles in commercial disputes, construction, corporate, tax, IP/commercial, and private client.

Managing partner Martin Arnold said: “We are delighted to have retained our entire trainee cohort this year. Each of them has already made significant contributions to the firm, and their energy, professionalism and dedication exemplify the future of Wedlake Bell.”

The Firms Most List shows that Wedlake Bell’s new recruits will see their salaries rise from £45,000 as second-year trainees to £78,000 upon qualification.