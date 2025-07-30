Simmons, Osborne Clarke and Kingsley Napley rack up healthy financials with tech and talent push

More results in 📈



Simmons & Simmons, Osborne Clarke and Kingsley Napley have all chalked up solid financial results, with a mix of tech innovation, sector focus and strategic hires helping to keep the numbers moving in the right direction.

Simmons saw revenue hit £615 million for the year ending 30 April 2025 — up 7% on the previous year and more than 50% higher than five years ago.

Profit climbed 6% to £215 million, while profit per equity partner (PEP) rose 5% to £1.128 million. The international firm credited its ongoing sector focus across asset management and investment funds, financial institutions, healthcare and life sciences, and TMT for fuelling consistent growth, with these areas now contributing over 80% of total revenue.

Managing partner Emily Monastiriotis commented:

“The growth we have seen in this last financial year reflects the success of our highly effective sector strategy and our decision to make a series of strategic investments across the firm… Huge credit for our financial results should go to all the talent at our firm.”

Meanwhile, Osborne Clarke also recorded record figures in the UK, with income rising 7% to £256.6 million. The firm broke through the £250 million mark for the first time, and PEP exceeded £800,000.

UK managing partner Conrad Davies highlighted the benefits of sustained investment in talent and innovation, noting that the entire UK team received a 5% profit share in recognition of the strong year.

“Our investments in strengthening our team and future proofing our business are really starting to pay off,” Davies said. “We’ve maintained our sharp focus on our client strategy… and boosted our OC Solutions offer, with a range of client-friendly innovations coming onstream.”

Elsewhere, Kingsley Napley reported revenue of £65.8 million for the 11 months to 31 March 2025, following an accounting period shift to align with HMRC reforms. Over a 12-month basis, revenue stood at £71.7 million — a slight increase on last year’s £71.3 million. Full-year profit was £21.5 million, with PEP at £405,000 and a 30% profit margin.

The year marked a planned leadership transition, with managing partner Linda Woolley handing over to successor Matt Meyer back in April. The firm described the past year as one of “consolidation and transition”, with continued investment in IT infrastructure, AI tools, and key practice areas such as professional services regulation and outsourcing.

Meyer said: “As planned, the last year has been one of consolidation and transition and we are now very well placed for the next phase of our evolution and growth.”