WFW keeps 16 of 18 summer qualifying trainees

89%



Watson Farley & Williams (WFW) has reported a strong summer trainee retention score of 89%.

The City outfit confirmed that 16 of its 18 final-seat trainees will be staying on upon qualification later this summer. There are no fixed term contracts.

Twelve will begin their careers in the firm’s London office, with five qualifying into asset finance, four into project finance, two into corporate, and one into debt capital markets.

Three newly qualified (NQ) solicitors will join the firm’s Dubai office – two in disputes and one in finance — while the final NQ will join the disputes team in Bangkok.

“Notably, four of our NQs will be starting their careers in our international offices — one in Bangkok and three in Dubai — reflecting the truly global nature of our firm and the breath of opportunities available across our network,” firm training principle Kavita Shah said. “It is particularly encouraging to see continued interest in our overseas seats, which offer rich, hands-on experience in dynamic markets.”

Summer trainee retention rates: the story so far… 🤝

(scroll right if using 📱)