Addleshaws breaks through £500 million revenue barrier

Eight years of consecutive growth


Addleshaw Goddard has broken through the £500 million barrier, posting financial results for the year to 30 April 2025.

The international outfit saw revenues climb 11% from £495.6 million to £550.9 million, marking the firm’s eighth consecutive year of growth. Profits rose 6% to £224.1 million, while profit per equity partner (PEP) held steady at £1 million.

AG also boosted partner numbers by 9% to 444 — including 59 new hires and promotions — with global headcount up 6% to 2,952.

Managing partner Andrew Johnston described it as “another strong year” for the firm, noting the successful Madrid office launch in May 2024 and a first full year of operations in Riyadh.

The 2025 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

“From market leading acquisitions to complex financing and restructurings, clients have trusted us with the most important matters for their businesses,” Johnston said. “Our year-on-year revenue and profit growth as well as our robust cash position has allowed us to continue to invest significantly in our people, offices, and innovation, whilst enhancing the services we offer to our clients.”

The firm’s AG2030 strategy, unveiled in November, has already seen it expand into Central and Eastern Europe through the addition of Linklaters’ Warsaw office, add a new outpost in Abu Dhabi, and push forward with major infrastructure investments across the UK and Ireland.

Later this year, AG will celebrate its 250th anniversary with a move to its new Lothbury headquarters in the heart of the City of London.

