Bar student numbers continue to rise as pass rates vary widely between law schools

From 96% success to less than 50%



The number of aspiring barristers is climbing fast, but new figures from the Bar Standards Board (BSB) reveal a stark divide in pass rates — with some law schools seeing success rates as high as 96%, while others less than 50%.

A total of 2,445 students enrolled on a Bar Training Course between July 2024 and June 2025, an increase from 2,423 in the previous year, according to the regulator’s latest training report. Enrolment numbers vary by law school and location, with BPP London admitting the largest cohort at 442 students, while BPP Bristol enrolled the smallest with just 12.

The BSB report also highlights, as in previous years, that pass rates can vary significantly between providers. Among students from the 2023–24 cohort with a 2:1 undergraduate degree, the highest pass rate was at the Inns of Court College of Advocacy (ICCA) with 96%, while some law schools achieved pass rate of less than 50%.

Other key stats from the report show that bar course fees currently range from £13,200 to £20,200 for home students, and from £13,200 to £23,700 for overseas students, with three providers charging higher fees for international applicants.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, students with a first-class undergraduate degree are more likely to secure pupillage than those with a 2:1, who in turn are more successful than those with a 2:2.

