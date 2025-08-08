College of Legal Practice secures SQE training deal with Pinsent Masons flexi-lawyer arm

Support paralegals to qualify as solicitors



The College of Legal Practice has teamed up with Pinsent Masons’ flexible lawyering arm to support its paralegals on the path to solicitor qualification.

The online law school will deliver SQE prep to paralegals at Vario, Pinsents’ flexible legal services arm, through a new initiative dubbed ‘MLS Qualify’. The first two MLS trainees will begin their roles in September, with SQE training due to finish by summer 2027.

Led by Richard Coffey, head of Vario Managed Legal Services Delivery, the new pathway is designed to support social mobility and provide a clear progression route for paralegals working in non-traditional legal roles.

“MLS Qualify was designed to reflect the changing nature of legal practice and the myriad routes by which people can choose to pursue a career in law,” Coffey said. “For us at Vario, the emphasis has always been on ensuring there’s no glass ceiling to the paralegal career pathway.”

He continued: “This initiative is specifically designed to offer MLS Trainees experience of legal technology teams and other non-traditional work as part of their training, to ensure that innovation in legal services delivery is a core part of their learning.”

The College will deliver flexible, online SQE prep through a year-long programme that fits around trainees’ day-to-day client work while allowing ample time for study alongside their existing roles at Vario.

This more flexible route to qualification is possible thanks to changes introduced with the SQE, which allow aspiring lawyers to bypass the traditional training contract and instead complete Qualifying Work Experience (QWE) with up to four different employers, including law firms, in-house legal teams and law clinics.

Dr Giles Proctor, chief executive of the College, commented:

“We are delighted to have been selected to train Vario’s first MLS Trainees and be part of this new pathway to SQE success. The College shares many of Vario’s values and ethos, focusing on flexibility, responsiveness and innovation, and ensuring a good work life balance for our students.”

The College already has SQE training partnerships in place with firms including Reed Smith and Accutrainee.