Eversheds and Pinsents post modest revenue gains amid mixed partner profit results

Turnover up 3% and 4.7% respectively



Eversheds Sutherland and Pinsent Masons have both grown revenues in the past financial year, with Eversheds up 3% to £768.7 million and Pinsents rising 4.7% to £680 million.

PEP at Eversheds climbed 8% to £1.4 million, alongside a 6% increase in net profit to £185.7 million. Global revenue for calendar year 2024 hit $1.63 billion. Chief exec Keith Froud said the results reflected “the strength and success of our strategy” after eight consecutive years of revenue and profit growth, with cash reserves now topping £125 million.

The firm promoted 40 lawyers to partner and made 18 lateral hires, while continuing to invest in tech — including AI and GenAI — and in its Konexo consulting arm, which has more than 50 live projects. Recent deals include advising Annington Property on its £6 billion sale of the Married Quarters Estate to the Ministry of Defence, Morrisons on a £2.5 billion tie-up with Motor Fuel Group, and Edwards Lifesciences on the $4.2 billion sale of its Critical Care product group.

Pinsents, meanwhile, posted a modest 0.5% PEP rise to £797,000. The firm opened in Riyadh and Shenzhen, added 13 lateral partners and promoted 24 to the partnership. Headline work included becoming Heineken’s sole UK legal adviser, advising on MFG’s £2.5 billion acquisition of over 700 Morrisons petrol stations and EV sites, and work on Sydney Metro — Australia’s largest ever public transport infrastructure project.

Global senior partner Andrew Masraf said the results showed the resilience of the firm’s strategy “despite geopolitical complexities and uncertain market conditions”, while managing partner Laura Cameron pointed to a focus on “deepening client relationships” and expanding into “new geographies”.