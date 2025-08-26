PostsNews

Former Irwin Mitchell associate billed 23 hours in just one day

‘Inflated’ timesheets leads to strike off


A former senior associate at Irwin Mitchell has been struck off after submitting “inaccurate, misleading, and inflated” timesheets — including one day where she recorded nearly 23 hours of chargeable work.

Natasha Janet Dionne Fairs, who joined the national firm in 2007 and became a senior associate in 2022, admitted to dishonest billing over several years, according to a ruling by the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal (SDT).

The tribunal heard that Fairs often allocated extra time to complex cases where bills had already been finalised, or to fixed-fee files where additional hours would be written off. Although clients were not directly harmed, the SDT said her actions had “a significant impact on both her colleagues and the firm”.

“Those working on the same cases as the respondent received a smaller share of fees than they were entitled to, as costs were allocated among fee-earners based on recorded time,” the ruling explained. “Additionally, the firm relied on time recording to assess staffing needs, track work in progress, and forecast future fee income, all of which were adversely affected by the respondent’s misconduct.”

Concerns raised by two colleagues in May 2023 prompted a review of Fairs’ billing. The investigation uncovered several instances of extreme over-recording, including 20 hours and 24 minutes logged on a single day in April 2020, 22.9 hours on a day in April 2022, and 18.1 hours on a day in April 2023.

The review found examples where Fairs logged just five, six-minute units on the case file, but entered five hours of work against the same matter in the time-recording system

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) noted:

“This could be perceived as a genuine error or that the Respondent had accidentally confused her hours with her units. However, the pattern and frequency of this apparent error led the Firm to conclude that it was a calculated practice by the Respondent which she could claim was an error if she were questioned about it.”

Fairs, who qualified in 2003, apologised and accepted full responsibility for her actions both at the firm and before the SDT. She said she had been dealing with “significant personal and professional pressures”, including the serious illness and death of her mother, homeschooling during the pandemic, and a “high-volume and low-value” caseload.

In mitigation — which the SRA did not agree with — Fairs claimed her supervisor had been aware of her difficulties but was led to believe that “support was either unavailable or not typically provided in such circumstances”. She also said that meeting time targets was “a strong focus within the firm” and claimed “limited attention given to how those targets were achieved”.

The tribunal struck Fairs off the roll and ordered her to pay £5,200 in costs.

Anonymous

I’ve come across one Of Counsel who used to do this (top 20 firm). He would write my time off on my files and then put the time down as his, which is fraud. I remember one precise example – I had prepared for and attended a CMC and he put that time down under his name, even though he never prepared for or attended that CMC.

Mike

Perhaps you should report this person too ?

BusyRoly

POV…Time saved bonus where many efficient workers complete work in a fraction of the time others take…seems the profits retained by firms are taken, banked and only when embarrassed, a head will roll to save the partner overseeing?
See many clients of these firms where motor trade pays staff more hours than they worked as customers are charged for time saved performances…or as many know, cut hours, bodge work!

Justice Prevails

Timesheet padding is incredibly common in lev, corporate due diligence and document review.

Older and (maybe) Wiser

I was amazed at the attitude of partners at a legal aid firm I worked for claiming for hours never worked on a case.
When I queried this I was told by others that this was common and colleagues just laughed.

Report them immediately

Please report this immediately. It’s 1) fraud 2) destroys confidence in the profession 3) steals money from already impoverished Legal Aid 4) steals money from the tax payer 5) Reduces the amount of Legal Aid available by eating up funds, so poor people who need Legal Aid end up unrepresented 6) incentivises the government to cut legal aid budgets if they lose confidence in the money going to good use. This is revolting. You should be sending the SRA a report with the exact details of all you can remember from these conversations, names of everyone who said or implied this is common practice, and details of each piece of evidence you viewed which you can remember

Nigel

I will leave it to the professional respondents however, the legal profession appear to start from a low point and descend further. Trust has evaporated….personally I feel that is a shame. Others may suggest that the actions of an individual amounts to fraud?

James

Lazy bugger. There are 24 hours in a day, so he clearly wasted a good hour doing something non-billable.

Eddyboy

Reminds me of the Solicitor who died and went to heaven to a reception of bands playing a bunting saying welcome to the first 200 year old. I am not 200 years old said the Solicitor. But you must be said St Peter – we have been checking your time sheets.

