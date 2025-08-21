‘I’m about to start my training contract. Got any advice?’

PostsAdvice

In our latest Career Conundrum, a soon-to-be trainee solicitor asks about the key dos and don’ts for getting their training contract off to a strong start.

“Hello LC. I saw you recent Conundrum on starting pupillage and I wanted to ask for some similar advice about starting my training contract at a Silver Circle law firm next month. Do any of your readers have any advice/tips to make sure I make a good impression in my first team/seat? Also any major don’ts? Thx.”

Mr B Fawlty, esq.

It isn’t that hard to make a good impression as a first seater, to be honest.

Don’t be a dick. Be enthusiastic (but not sickly). Engage with the stuff you are asked to do and focus on easy wins (accurate spelling and grammar, good document formatting etc) because these don’t require you to have any technical legal knowledge.

Ask questions and try to engage with the bigger picture, but think through what what you are asking and why before you ask it – people above you are busy, so while they will likely be generous with their time, don’t waste it with stuff that you could find out yourself easily.

Socially, remember that, while (senior) colleagues might be friendly, that doesn’t make them your friends. Retain professional boundaries and remember that they are filling in your performance reviews.

Good luck.

Craig Young

Work hard, be dedicated, show willing and enthusiasm and be available when asked.

Aaron

Don’t. Find something (anything) else to do instead.

Former Trainee

Do not under any circumstances do anything more than you’re asked. Just complete the tasks your given as perfectly as you can. There’s a lot of chat about going the extra mile. However, it’s the everyday mundane tasks that you get right that actually have the most impact. I.e. don’t think you can mitigate getting the day to day work done poorly by being good at something else.

Anonymouse

Put your phone away. Don’t get it out until lunch time, or after work.

Also, even if you see Associates and Senior Associates checking the football scores on their work laptops, etc it’s not a good idea for you to be doing it – remember they have jobs, and you have a fixed term two-year contract. Be keen, and try to make an impression through good quality work, but also following up on the work you do, either by asking for follow-up work/suggesting next steps. Make sure you ask for feedback – it shows you want to learn and improve.

1year pqe

Do the simple things right. Listen… Take notes…. There’s always one noticeable d*** in the room, don’t let it be you…

Be enthusiastic, sign up to everything you can but manage your capacity, ask questions, remember you’re not expected to know everything..

Be friendly! Being a good employee isn’t hard, being a good lawyer you will learn…

