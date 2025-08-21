‘I’m about to start my training contract. Got any advice?’

Keen to make good first impression
In our latest Career Conundrum, a soon-to-be trainee solicitor asks about the key dos and don’ts for getting their training contract off to a strong start.
“Hello LC. I saw you recent Conundrum on starting pupillage and I wanted to ask for some similar advice about starting my training contract at a Silver Circle law firm next month. Do any of your readers have any advice/tips to make sure I make a good impression in my first team/seat? Also any major don’ts? Thx.”
If you have a career conundrum, email us at tips@legalcheek.com.
Mr B Fawlty, esq.
It isn’t that hard to make a good impression as a first seater, to be honest.
Don’t be a dick. Be enthusiastic (but not sickly). Engage with the stuff you are asked to do and focus on easy wins (accurate spelling and grammar, good document formatting etc) because these don’t require you to have any technical legal knowledge.
Ask questions and try to engage with the bigger picture, but think through what what you are asking and why before you ask it – people above you are busy, so while they will likely be generous with their time, don’t waste it with stuff that you could find out yourself easily.
Socially, remember that, while (senior) colleagues might be friendly, that doesn’t make them your friends. Retain professional boundaries and remember that they are filling in your performance reviews.
Good luck.