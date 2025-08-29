‘Is it realistic to have a puppy during my training contract?’

🐶 🐶 🐶



In our latest Career Conundrum, a trainee solicitor is thinking about getting a puppy — but how will she juggle life as a dog mum with the demands of a training contract?

“Hello Legal Cheek. Due to start my training contract soon (regional office of an international law firm) and wondered what your readers’ experiences were of owning a puppy while working as a trainee/lawyer? I’m aware I’m going to be working more than just 9-5, but my average hours look quite reasonable compared to some law firms on your Firms Most List. I will be living with my bf in a flat and would look into getting him or her (I don’t have one yet) walked during the day. Thank you.”