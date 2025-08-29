PostsAdvice

‘Is it realistic to have a puppy during my training contract?’

In our latest Career Conundrum, a trainee solicitor is thinking about getting a puppy — but how will she juggle life as a dog mum with the demands of a training contract?

“Hello Legal Cheek. Due to start my training contract soon (regional office of an international law firm) and wondered what your readers’ experiences were of owning a puppy while working as a trainee/lawyer? I’m aware I’m going to be working more than just 9-5, but my average hours look quite reasonable compared to some law firms on your Firms Most List. I will be living with my bf in a flat and would look into getting him or her (I don’t have one yet) walked during the day. Thank you.”

Dean

Stupid idea. You should be in the office 5 days a week as a trainee to get the most out of the experience. Between the likely long working hours and social events (work and non-work) you will not get to see the puppy. Get one at a later, more approprirate stage in life.

Greeno

If you’re seriously asking this question, you are definitely not ready to be a dog owner.

Anon

Take the dog to work with you. I think Slaughter and May allow/encourage this. Not sure about others.

kate

It sounds like you may not have cared for a puppy previously so please allow me to tell you a little about what you’ll experience.

For the first 6 months of a puppy’s life it operates on a cycle of about 3 hours. It wakes up, urinates and defecates wherever it is, it needs to be fed and then it will be very very active for an hour or so when it needs to have stimulation and interaction. Until it’s around 4 months old its muscles, sphincters etc will not be developed enough for it to have any hope of controlling when it urinates or defecates. Until it’s 4 months or more no amount of training will prevent the dog from messing where you want it to.

If you are not there it will urinate and defecate wherever it is – likely all over your floors. It will not learn to do so only when it is in a suitable place so even when the dog is adult you will continue to have it use your carpets etc as a toilet because it has not been taught to do otherwise.

During these first 6 months is when it will need attention every couple of hours. This is also the time to train a dog in the basics, best done in small 10 minute slots several times a day. If it is on its own it will bark or howl in the hope this will attract someone, anyone, to come to it. It will do this while you are at work and it will likely go on for hour after hour driving your neighbours insane and lead them to complaining to you. With no training in this critical period your puppy will be out of control giving you all sorts of problems when you want to take it for a walk, go to the park, mix with other dogs etc. Leaving a puppy on its own for 7 to 8 hours at a time is as cruel as leaving a human baby unattended for that long. Having someone come in ‘to walk it’ is woefully inadequate. I hope you do know that a puppy needs vaccinations and cannot be walked where other dogs go until it has received all those jabs and this will not be until its months old so ‘walking it’ cannot be done for months. The dog will suffer mentally and the effects of this trauma at a young age will lead to lifetime behavioural problems. Having a puppy and then treating it like this would be an act of deliberate neglect and cruelty.

You will not end up with the dog experience you are imagining and dreaming of. By the time the dog is 9 months old you will be beyond exasperated with it – repeatedly messing inside the house, howling and barking all day, untrained so taking it out ‘for a walk’ will be a nightmare and you will be wanting to get rid of it, asking a rescue organisation to take it on for you.

The dog will live the rest of its life with the result of the trauma and neglect it has gone through.

Please don’t think of having a puppy until your life is in a place where you can give it the attention, love, training and security which it deserves.

A cat on the other hand is a completely different proposition. You might want to talk with some cat owners and see if that might suit you.

