Judge given formal warning over sex in judicial chambers

Incident occurred 15 years ago



A judge has received a formal warning after admitting to having sex in his judicial chambers over 15 years ago.

Recorder Paul Kirtley admitted the encounter, with his then partner, had taken place as alleged and accepted that his conduct was inappropriate. He expressed shame and offered his “unreserved apologies”, according to the public disciplinary statement.

The Guide to Judicial Conduct requires judicial office holders to ensure their behaviour, both in and out of court, maintains public confidence in their impartiality and avoids situations which might undermine respect for the judiciary.

A complaint to the Judicial Conduct Investigations Office (JCIO) alleged that Kirtley had “engaged in sexual intercourse with the complainant”, his then partner, in his chambers while they were in a relationship.

An investigation was carried out following the grant of an extension of time due to exceptional circumstances. A nominated judge found that Kirtley’s behaviour amounted to misconduct.

The judge noted in mitigation that the incident was a one-off, consensual encounter that occurred over 15 years ago, but concluded that engaging in such activity in judicial chambers risked reducing respect for judicial office. They recommended that Kirtley receive a formal warning.

The Lady Chief Justice and Lord Chancellor accepted the recommendation and issued the warning.