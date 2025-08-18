Macfarlanes posts 86% trainee retention score

PostsNews

Macfarlanes has announced a trainee retention rate of 86%.

The firm confirmed this week that 24 of its 28 final-seat trainees will be staying on when they qualify next month.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows those remaining will begin life as newly qualified (NQ) solicitors on a salary of £140,000.

Previously, Macfarlanes split its trainee intake between spring and autumn, but it has since moved to a single annual intake.

Summer trainee retention rates: the story so far… 🤝

(scroll right if using 📱)

Firm Trainees Retained Retention Rate NQ Destinations
Wedlake Bell 8 8 100% 2 to insolvency; 1 each to commercial disputes, construction, corporate, tax, IP/commercial, and private client
RPC 18 16 89% 6 to insurance; 6 to disputes (3 IP/tech, 2 commercial litigation, 1 media); 4 to corporate & commercial
Watson Farley & Williams 18 16 89% 5 to asset finance; 4 to project finance; 2 to corporate; 1 to debt capital markets; 2 to disputes and 1 to finance in Dubai; 1 to disputes in Bangkok
Clifford Chance 57 49 86% Undisclosed
Macfarlanes 28 24 86% Undisclosed
Linklaters 40 33 83% Undisclosed
A&O Shearman 54 37 69% Undisclosed
Withers 14 9 65% Undisclosed

Anon

Another solid score, contrary to the rumours on here that this was the worst NQ round ever.

Cheech Marin, legal search

But it is in a way – if you’re not retained or are not offered the role you wanted, the market for other NQ positions is glacial, if not completely nonexistent.

It is commendable that firms are trying to hold on to as many of their trainees qualifying into NQs but the real question is how many of those 24 candidates that accepted roles with their firm did so because they wanted to rather than because they knew the alternative was a potentially long spell without a job (which is lethal for anyone starting out in London).

Anecdotally even strong candidates with a few years’ PQE are really struggling to bag a job if they found themselves laid off. My recommendation to anyone in City law right now is to sit tight, don’t take any risks and hold on to your choad until the market recovers. Now is definitely not the time to be left out in the cold wilderness as you could be there for a long while.

Someone you used to know

Go to bed.

You would have done the same as those that accepted a role in a practice of no choice. You forgetting that those people have rent/mortgage to pay, need to eat and more. We don’t know how long this situation will last but here you are giving lessons of life to people.

Again, go to bed.

