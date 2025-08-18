Macfarlanes posts 86% trainee retention score

24 out of 28



Macfarlanes has announced a trainee retention rate of 86%.

The firm confirmed this week that 24 of its 28 final-seat trainees will be staying on when they qualify next month.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows those remaining will begin life as newly qualified (NQ) solicitors on a salary of £140,000.

Previously, Macfarlanes split its trainee intake between spring and autumn, but it has since moved to a single annual intake.

Summer trainee retention rates: the story so far… 🤝

