Macfarlanes posts 86% trainee retention score

Macfarlanes has announced a trainee retention rate of 86%.
The firm confirmed this week that 24 of its 28 final-seat trainees will be staying on when they qualify next month.
The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows those remaining will begin life as newly qualified (NQ) solicitors on a salary of £140,000.
Previously, Macfarlanes split its trainee intake between spring and autumn, but it has since moved to a single annual intake.
Summer trainee retention rates: the story so far… 🤝
(scroll right if using 📱)
|Firm
|Trainees
|Retained
|Retention Rate
|NQ Destinations
|Wedlake Bell
|8
|8
|100%
|2 to insolvency; 1 each to commercial disputes, construction, corporate, tax, IP/commercial, and private client
|RPC
|18
|16
|89%
|6 to insurance; 6 to disputes (3 IP/tech, 2 commercial litigation, 1 media); 4 to corporate & commercial
|Watson Farley & Williams
|18
|16
|89%
|5 to asset finance; 4 to project finance; 2 to corporate; 1 to debt capital markets; 2 to disputes and 1 to finance in Dubai; 1 to disputes in Bangkok
|Clifford Chance
|57
|49
|86%
|Undisclosed
|Macfarlanes
|28
|24
|86%
|Undisclosed
|Linklaters
|40
|33
|83%
|Undisclosed
|A&O Shearman
|54
|37
|69%
|Undisclosed
|Withers
|14
|9
|65%
|Undisclosed
Anon
Another solid score, contrary to the rumours on here that this was the worst NQ round ever.
Cheech Marin, legal search
But it is in a way – if you’re not retained or are not offered the role you wanted, the market for other NQ positions is glacial, if not completely nonexistent.
It is commendable that firms are trying to hold on to as many of their trainees qualifying into NQs but the real question is how many of those 24 candidates that accepted roles with their firm did so because they wanted to rather than because they knew the alternative was a potentially long spell without a job (which is lethal for anyone starting out in London).
Anecdotally even strong candidates with a few years’ PQE are really struggling to bag a job if they found themselves laid off. My recommendation to anyone in City law right now is to sit tight, don’t take any risks and hold on to your choad until the market recovers. Now is definitely not the time to be left out in the cold wilderness as you could be there for a long while.
Someone you used to know
Go to bed.
You would have done the same as those that accepted a role in a practice of no choice. You forgetting that those people have rent/mortgage to pay, need to eat and more. We don’t know how long this situation will last but here you are giving lessons of life to people.
Again, go to bed.