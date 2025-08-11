One in three law school websites give ‘inaccurate’ or ‘confusing’ information on becoming a solicitor, study finds

One conflated LPC and SQE routes



Around one in three law school websites contain “factually inaccurate” or “confusing” information about courses and routes to qualification as a solicitor, new research has found.

A content analysis of 93 LLB webpages revealed examples including continuing to describe their degree as a “Qualifying Law Degree” (QLD) without explanation, implying that the QLD is still a requirement for becoming a solicitor, failing to explain the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE), or suggesting it only applies to some candidates.

Other instances included outdated text (such as stating the SQE was still “due to commence in 2021 subject to LSB approval”), contradictory information within the same site, and in one case, what the authors describe as “woefully” conflating the LPC and SQE pathways.

The QLD was the standard law degree structure under the old Legal Practice Course (LPC) system. It required students to study the Foundations of Legal Knowledge — seven core subjects (contract, tort, public law, criminal law, land law, equity and trusts and EU law) — as a mandatory part of their degree. Since the SQE was introduced in 2021, there is no longer any requirement for aspiring solicitors to study all seven Foundations. However, they remain compulsory for those wishing to qualify as barristers.

Despite this regulatory change, the study found that nearly 80% of law schools still make students take all seven core subjects. The researchers say this is likely due to tradition, the influence of the bar’s rules and the desire to keep degrees attractive to would-be barristers.

The authors warn that inaccurate or unclear information could confuse prospective students making big decisions about where to study, especially given that solicitor qualification routes are now more varied and less familiar.

The research was carried out by Victoria Roper (Northumbria University), Rachel Dunn (Leeds Beckett University) and David Sixsmith (Northumbria University), and is published in Legal Studies.