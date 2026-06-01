Spell-check tool to be trialled in SQE2

Follows independent reviewer’s recommendation



A spell-check tool is to be trialled in SQE2 written assessments for the first time, the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) has announced.

The tool, which will be available on the Pearson assessment platform, is set to debut in the SQE2 July 2026 written assessment window. It is designed solely to help candidates identify spelling errors and does not offer grammatical corrections, writing assistance or content suggestions.

The move follows a recommendation in the SQE independent reviewer’s annual report, which called for steps to better support candidates in their written work.

Candidates wanting to familiarise themselves with the tool ahead of July can access it via the SQE2 Pearson practice platform, which is linked from the SQE2 sample questions page.

The SRA has been clear, however, that the introduction of the tool does not alter the existing marking standards. The current guidance on spelling and grammar for SQE2 written assessments requires candidates to use clear, precise, concise and acceptable language and remains in effect during the trial period.

The announcement comes as SQE2’s latest pass rate climbed to 80% in the January 2026 sitting, up from 78% in the previous October/November window.

SQE2 consists of 16 stations, comprising 12 written assessments and four oral exercises, testing practical legal skills and functioning legal knowledge.