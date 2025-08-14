PostsNews

Partner profits fuelling ‘Hunger Games’ culture, top City lawyer warns

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

7

Hoarding work, chasing quick wins and pitching solo


A top lawyer has likened the internal politics of some City law firms to “something resembling the Hunger Games”, warning that an obsession with partner profits is undermining collaboration and long term success.

Jonathan Peddie — a barrister who served as deputy GC at Clifford Chance before moving in-house at Barclays, and more recently a partner at Baker McKenzie — set out his warning in a lengthy article posted to LinkedIn this week. Titled The PEP trap — the evolving law firm time bomb, the piece was published shortly after he left the firm.

Peddie says the profit per equity partner-focused model “kills repeat instruction” by fostering “in-firm competition, where everyone chases their own work rather than collaborating”, eroding trust and fuelling internal rivalries.

“The model moves from thriving big firm to something resembling the Hunger Games,” he writes.

According to Peddie, this competitive scramble encourages lawyers to hoard matters, prioritise short-term individual profit and pitch for everything themselves, even outside their areas of specialism. The result, he argues, is a firm that looks to clients “like a lot of individual initiatives” rather than a coherent, collaborative outfit.

The 2025 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows that PEP at elite US firms in the City can reach four, five, or even six million in some cases. It’s worth noting that PEP reflects the average partner earnings at a given firm, meaning many top lawyers take home significantly more.

Elsewhere in the article, Peddie criticises a culture in which some law firm partners see vital business functions as “dispensable” — assuming that lawyers can perform them “off the side of their desks” or, more honestly, “they can just be left not done, thereby ‘preserving profit’”. Functions like finance, marketing, HR, risk and compliance, he says, are often run “leaner than sensible” in the pursuit of short-term savings.

He warns that this narrow profit fixation distances the business from clients, weakens long-term market reputation, and undermines the values firms claim to uphold, including diversity and inclusion.

Peddie, who is taking a break from law to “reset and focus on family life”, concludes that a law firm’s fixation with annual partner profit distribution is “not a long-term business-health indicator” and risks building “a different law firm without realising it”.

7 Comments

Boomerpartner

Another article written by a retired partner who has benefitted from the very system that they criticise, all a bit convenient and an extremely unoriginal view.

Reply Report comment
(36)(3)

Finance Partner

The hunger game is partly caused by lazy baby lawyers who demand £150k+ pay despite having little experience and zero origination skills. The world would’ve been a happier place if NQ pay can be reduced at a more reasonable level: £60-70k is reasonable. I don’t want to pay juniors £150k to push pro forma documents or run CP checklists.

Reply Report comment
(4)(29)

Sage

The pay is caused by the market trying to outcompete each other for the best talent.

Firms seem to still operate more on an individual basis rather than a collective, which means that partners are more than likely to cut costs (admin, fewer support lawyers) in order to achieve higher profits. This is in direct contrast to the firm, which aims to increase profits for the firm. Liken modern day law firms to boxing promotions where the majority of the profits goes to the fighters (partners) and so work to promote themselves but there is nothing left (infrastructure growth) whereas the UFC model pays their fighters like employees (government lawyers etc) (standard pay with no business development required) and the infrastructure is built (meaning more money for support staff, support lawyers).

Reply Report comment
(4)(2)

Anon

Not being willing to follow the old model of working 80 weeks to “prove their commitment” is not laziness. It’s simply understanding that that was a really bad model.

And they are not demanding £150k+. They are simply taking the best offer. You are welcome to offer whatever you like, but if they have a better offer from somewhere else they are going to take it.

Reply Report comment
(7)(0)

STB Desk Support Team

While all of the commentary re these type of OpEds (that they come from the dinosaur partners who profited from the system, now criticises it; or come from the partners who rack in $5m and say £180K NQ pay, etc) are of course very valid—it doesn’t mean that this gentleman’s opinion is incorrect.

Juniors at £180K do benefit from the trickle down economics of extremely lucrative business models the senior partners created, maintained and even expanded. And they would benefit from that model not becoming unstable as a result of a more cowboy-style environment at the top where the big money is distributed.

Yes, L&W, K&E, etc etc would not survive if it weren’t for the trainees, in the same way as Nvidia wouldn’t survive it it weren’t for the junior software engineers, cleaners, or security staff.

Law, especially in the UK, has been extremely lucrative over the past decade, and truly ran away from any other white collar career. Management consultants in London earn roughly half of their counterparts anywhere in the US (including those with very low cost of living ratios). Same goes for bankers, doctors, PE,… the only profession where one arguably makes more in London than they do in the US, is Law. No gruesome $500K+ golden handcuff student loans, outrageously unsustainable work-life balance, or elitism when it comes to educational history.

Whilst I would not advocate to immunise them from criticism, we should also not ignore their opinion.

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Uncle Tug

Nice pitch for turning gamekeeper but the analysis suffers from being both shallow and old news.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Junior in London

I’d liken the complexity of internal law firm politics to Game of Thrones. It’s far more convoluted (e.g. don’t phrase your email like this, you’ll upset X partner from Y incident 6 years ago).

It’s also true that the internal politics is lost on many juniors and that’s why supervisors/senior associates step in to advise the younger lawyers on internal politics. This reminds me of GoT where if you are oblivious to internal politics (like Ned Stark), you don’t last long at the top.

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

PEP ‘not helpful’, says Mishcon

London law firm confirms it will no longer publish profit per equity partner figure as it reveals latest set of financial results

Jul 25 2023 11:05am
11
news

More major law firms announce positive financials

Modest growth

1 day ago
business man looking ้his shadow rich under money rain success concept vector
news

Clifford Chance revenue rises to £2.4 billion as profit per equity partner tops £2.1 million

Strong results fuelled by US growth

Jul 23 2025 11:23am
4