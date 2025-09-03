Baker McKenzie retains 17 of 20 qualifying trainees

85%



Baker McKenzie has announced an 85% retention rate for its latest batch of London trainees. Of the 20 qualifying trainees, 17 are staying on in newly qualified (NQ) roles with the firm.

The cohort of fresh-faced associates will spread across a range of practice areas. Disputes takes the largest share with four NQs, while employment welcomes three. The corporate teams also see new joiners, with two each heading to corporate M&A and corporate energy & infrastructure, and one apiece to corporate finance and corporate private equity. Other destinations include antitrust & competition (two NQs), intellectual property (one NQ), and financial services regulatory (one NQ).

James Robinson, Baker McKenzie’s London training principal, said:

“We’re proud to welcome our latest cohort of newly qualified lawyers into the London office as they take the next step in their legal careers. Our commitment to nurturing talent continues through competitive salaries, comprehensive benefits, and industry-leading training. Our London office plays a pivotal role within our global network and offers lawyers an exceptional platform to collaborate across jurisdictions, deepen their expertise and work on our clients’ most complex cross-border deals and matters.”

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2026 shows NQs in the firm’s London office earn £145,000, up from the £61,000 second-year trainee salary.

Trainee retention rates: the story so far… 🤝

(scroll right if using 📱)