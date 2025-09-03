PostsNews

Baker McKenzie retains 17 of 20 qualifying trainees

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

85%


Baker McKenzie has announced an 85% retention rate for its latest batch of London trainees. Of the 20 qualifying trainees, 17 are staying on in newly qualified (NQ) roles with the firm.

The cohort of fresh-faced associates will spread across a range of practice areas. Disputes takes the largest share with four NQs, while employment welcomes three. The corporate teams also see new joiners, with two each heading to corporate M&A and corporate energy & infrastructure, and one apiece to corporate finance and corporate private equity. Other destinations include antitrust & competition (two NQs), intellectual property (one NQ), and financial services regulatory (one NQ).

The 2026 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

James Robinson, Baker McKenzie’s London training principal, said:

“We’re proud to welcome our latest cohort of newly qualified lawyers into the London office as they take the next step in their legal careers. Our commitment to nurturing talent continues through competitive salaries, comprehensive benefits, and industry-leading training. Our London office plays a pivotal role within our global network and offers lawyers an exceptional platform to collaborate across jurisdictions, deepen their expertise and work on our clients’ most complex cross-border deals and matters.”

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2026 shows NQs in the firm’s London office earn £145,000, up from the £61,000 second-year trainee salary.

Trainee retention rates: the story so far… 🤝

(scroll right if using 📱)

Firm Trainees Retained Retention Rate NQ Destinations
Wedlake Bell 8 8 100% 2 to insolvency; 1 each to commercial disputes, construction, corporate, tax, IP/commercial, and private client
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer 31 29 94% Undisclosed
Irwin Mitchell 53 48 91% 14 to Business Services Group; 12 to Medical Negligence; 9 to Court of Protection & Public Law & Human Rights; 8 to Private Client Group; 4 to Personal Injury; 1 to General Counsel
RPC 18 16 89% 6 to insurance; 6 to disputes (3 IP/tech, 2 commercial litigation, 1 media); 4 to corporate & commercial
Watson Farley & Williams 18 16 89% 5 to asset finance; 4 to project finance; 2 to corporate; 1 to debt capital markets; 2 to disputes and 1 to finance in Dubai; 1 to disputes in Bangkok
Clifford Chance 57 49 86% Undisclosed
Macfarlanes 28 24 86% Undisclosed
Baker McKenzie 20 17 85% 4 to disputes; 3 to employment; 2 each to antitrust & competition, corporate energy & infrastructure, and corporate M&A; 1 each to corporate finance, corporate private equity, intellectual property, and financial services regulatory
Linklaters 40 33 83% Undisclosed
A&O Shearman 54 37 69% Undisclosed
Withers 14 9 65% Undisclosed

Join the conversation

Related Stories

Man and pound signs
news

Bakers boosts NQ lawyer pay to £145k

Extra £5,000

Jul 21 2025 2:51pm
3
news

Baker McKenzie retains 17 of 20 qualifying trainees

85%

35 minutes ago
careers

Navigating uncertainty: What it takes to be a global disputes lawyer 

Clifford Chance lawyer Alex Panayides reflects on his career journey and the exciting work he has undertaken along the way

4 hours ago
journal

No vote, no voice? Give prisoners a say 

Cambridge law student Jack Gower proposes a reform of voting rules for prisoners

5 hours ago
Courtroom door
news

SRA slaps trainee with restrictions after assault conviction

Convicted earlier this year

5 hours ago
3
careers

How one Magic Circle lawyer helped kick off a global sports law practice

Linklaters’ Shamin Choudhury on building a sports law niche, industry drivers and advice for aspiring lawyers

1 day ago
news

Lawyers using AI to boost billable hours, report finds

Prioritising additional chargeable work over potential work–life balance benefits

1 day ago
7
news

HSF Kramer posts 94% trainee retention score

29 out of 31 🤝

1 day ago
news

Research reveals jump in junior lawyers quitting firms

Work-life balance and lack of career progression among key drivers

2 days ago
23
careers

AI, innovation and life as a ‘hybrid lawyer’

A&O Shearman’s Francesca Bennetts discusses her exciting work at the cutting edge of legal tech and her advice for young lawyers navigating a changing legal landscape

2 days ago
news

Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

2 days ago
news

DLA Piper trainee shares her extraordinary journey from cleaning offices in London to starting City TC

Inês Pinheiro has launched TikTok, Instagram and LinkedIn pages to tell her story

5 days ago
11
news

‘Is it realistic to have a puppy during my training contract?’

🐶 🐶 🐶

5 days ago
14
news

Addleshaws freezes NQ pay at £100k to tackle salary bunching

Bigger bonus pool too

6 days ago
36
news

City law firm Kennedys apologises for Church abuse data leak

'Human error'

6 days ago
1
news

‘Chickened out’: Solicitor struck off for hiding expert report from client

Undermined case

6 days ago
18
news SQE Hub

SQE2 pass rate hits record 82%

2,753 students sat latest assessment

6 days ago
10
journal

Greenwashing and UK law: the emerging legal framework behind environmental claims

Newcastle uni student Joanna Makriyiannis discusses greenwashing regulation in the UK and its impact on businesses

Aug 27 2025 8:41am
news

Former Irwin Mitchell associate billed 23 hours in just one day

'Inflated' timesheets leads to strike off

Aug 26 2025 9:58am
39
news

Law students aren’t as sleep-deprived as you might think

Well-reseted compared to future doctors and nurses

Aug 26 2025 8:12am
5
news

Bank Holiday round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the long weekend

Aug 26 2025 8:11am
Online exam
news SQE Hub

In-house lawyers turn on SQE

Loughborough Uni general counsel and AstraZeneca senior lawyer among those to publicly criticise new assessment regime

Aug 22 2025 12:27pm
24
news

Baker McKenzie retains 17 of 20 qualifying trainees

85%

35 minutes ago
careers

Navigating uncertainty: What it takes to be a global disputes lawyer 

Clifford Chance lawyer Alex Panayides reflects on his career journey and the exciting work he has undertaken along the way

4 hours ago
journal

No vote, no voice? Give prisoners a say 

Cambridge law student Jack Gower proposes a reform of voting rules for prisoners

5 hours ago
Courtroom door
news

SRA slaps trainee with restrictions after assault conviction

Convicted earlier this year

5 hours ago
3
careers

How one Magic Circle lawyer helped kick off a global sports law practice

Linklaters’ Shamin Choudhury on building a sports law niche, industry drivers and advice for aspiring lawyers

1 day ago
news

Lawyers using AI to boost billable hours, report finds

Prioritising additional chargeable work over potential work–life balance benefits

1 day ago
7
news

HSF Kramer posts 94% trainee retention score

29 out of 31 🤝

1 day ago
news

Research reveals jump in junior lawyers quitting firms

Work-life balance and lack of career progression among key drivers

2 days ago
23
careers

AI, innovation and life as a ‘hybrid lawyer’

A&O Shearman’s Francesca Bennetts discusses her exciting work at the cutting edge of legal tech and her advice for young lawyers navigating a changing legal landscape

2 days ago
news

Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

2 days ago
news

DLA Piper trainee shares her extraordinary journey from cleaning offices in London to starting City TC

Inês Pinheiro has launched TikTok, Instagram and LinkedIn pages to tell her story

5 days ago
11
news

‘Is it realistic to have a puppy during my training contract?’

🐶 🐶 🐶

5 days ago
14
news

Addleshaws freezes NQ pay at £100k to tackle salary bunching

Bigger bonus pool too

6 days ago
36
news

City law firm Kennedys apologises for Church abuse data leak

'Human error'

6 days ago
1
news

‘Chickened out’: Solicitor struck off for hiding expert report from client

Undermined case

6 days ago
18
news SQE Hub

SQE2 pass rate hits record 82%

2,753 students sat latest assessment

6 days ago
10
journal

Greenwashing and UK law: the emerging legal framework behind environmental claims

Newcastle uni student Joanna Makriyiannis discusses greenwashing regulation in the UK and its impact on businesses

Aug 27 2025 8:41am
news

Former Irwin Mitchell associate billed 23 hours in just one day

'Inflated' timesheets leads to strike off

Aug 26 2025 9:58am
39
news

Law students aren’t as sleep-deprived as you might think

Well-reseted compared to future doctors and nurses

Aug 26 2025 8:12am
5
news

Bank Holiday round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the long weekend

Aug 26 2025 8:11am
Online exam
news SQE Hub

In-house lawyers turn on SQE

Loughborough Uni general counsel and AstraZeneca senior lawyer among those to publicly criticise new assessment regime

Aug 22 2025 12:27pm
24