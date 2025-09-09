Banksy’s Royal Courts of Justice mural set to be removed

HMCTS says removal necessary to protect listed building

A new mural by Banksy that appeared yesterday on the Royal Courts of Justice in London will be taken down, court authorities have confirmed.

The artwork, which shows a judge striking a protester with a gavel, was quickly covered with black plastic and surrounded by barriers. HM Courts & Tribunals Service says the removal is necessary to protect the Grade II-listed building.

They said: “The Royal Courts of Justice is a listed building and HMCTS are obliged to maintain its original character.

The piece is widely considered to be referencing recent protests linked to the banning of activist group Palestine Action, but for now, its time on the court’s walls is set to be short-lived.