Bar Council confirms key pupillage application dates

Aspiring barristers take note



The Bar Council has confirmed the key dates aspiring barristers should mark in their diaries for the upcoming pupillage application cycle.

The Pupillage Gateway will re-open for applications on 5 January 2026 at 11:00am (UK time) and close 17 days later, on Thursday 22 January at 11:59pm.

All available pupillages must be advertised on the Gateway, though some chambers may also run their own recruitment processes separately via their websites, email, or other systems.

Since the start of this month, applicants have been able to set up their Gateway accounts, upload details of their academic and work experience, as well as their referees.

Pupillage vacancies will be uploaded to the portal by 21 November, with students able to browse opportunities from 24 November.

Once the application window closes on 22 January, chambers can begin shortlisting and arranging interviews. Offers may be made from 8 May, with applicants having until 15 May to accept or decline. You can find out more here.

Curious about life at the bar? Join us at our Virtual Pupillage Fair on Thursday 9 October to hear first-hand from pupils and tenants representing chambers across the country. It’s your chance to ask questions, gain insider insights, and make valuable connections. Register now to secure your place.