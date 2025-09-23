Big UK law firms out in front in AI tech race

New research shows major outfits splashing out on AI tools, training and even start-up investments



The UK’s biggest law firms are rushing to show off their artificial intelligence credentials, with new research suggesting the top of the market is pulling ahead of the chasing pack.

Fresh figures from Thomson Reuters reveal that almost eight in ten of the top 20 firms have rolled out third-party AI tools, while nearly half have either built their own system or partnered on a customised version. More than half now put lawyers through AI training, and six firms have even sunk cash into AI start-ups or launched in-house incubators.

It’s not just behind the scenes either. All of the top 20 have put out glossy reports or hosted splashy AI-themed events, and all but one are actively marketing their tech to clients. By contrast, just 60% of the next 20 biggest firms are talking up their AI, and only half have invested in third-party tools.

Across the wider top 40, 78% are now openly advertising their AI use — up from 60% last year. Among the elite, the number of firms with a designated head of AI has climbed from 35% to 45% in just twelve months, and more than three-quarters now have internal teams dedicated to digital transformation. The picture looks very different lower down the list, where only a third of firms have set up their own AI departments.

But while adoption is accelerating, strategy appears to be lagging. Just 24% of UK law firms have a formal plan for AI use, compared with 43% pressing ahead without one.

Raghu Ramanathan, president of legal professionals at Thomson Reuters, said:

“An increasing number of law firm customers recognise AI’s potential to enhance both productivity and client service. We expect that organisations will increasingly pick their panel law firms based on the firm’s strengths in delivering AI-powered legal services.”

He continued: “The UK’s very largest law firms are responding to this pressure to adopt and integrate AI tools — but the next tier of law firms appears to be adapting more slowly. This is creating a perceived gap in AI-expertise that slightly smaller firms will want to close.”