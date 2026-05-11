BigLaw’s billion-pound AI race

The Legal Cheek Podcast: Inside the tech choices of the City’s top firms



The legal AI revolution is well underway. Over the past year, elite law firms have rushed to announce partnerships with the biggest names in legal tech, as firms compete to integrate generative AI into everything from drafting and due diligence to knowledge management and workflow automation.

Some firms are partnering with specialist legal AI platforms like Harvey and Legora, while others are pursuing different strategies — building bespoke in-house tools or leaning on enterprise systems like Microsoft Copilot.

At the centre of this race are a handful of AI companies whose valuations have exploded into the billions. Harvey’s valuation jumped to $11 billion earlier this year, while rival Legora has rapidly emerged as one of Europe’s fastest-growing legal AI startups. And as competition intensifies, these companies are increasingly turning outward with flashy brand campaigns and celebrity partnerships — from Harvey teaming up with Suits actor Gabriel Macht to Legora hiring Jude Law.

On this week’s episode of The Legal Cheek Podcast, Julia Szaniszlo and Ryan Scott discuss the biggest players in legal AI, the partnerships reshaping the legal industry, and what firms are actually hoping to achieve through AI adoption. They also explore the increasingly aggressive marketing strategies emerging in legal tech, the risks surrounding rapid AI implementation, and whether the current frenzy reflects genuine transformation — or something closer to an AI bubble.

You can listen to the podcast in full via the embed above, or on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.