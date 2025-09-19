DLA Piper trainee goes public with decision to quit TC after one month

Inês Pinheiro reveals how the pressure of securing a training contract and tackling the SQE led to burnout

A DLA Piper trainee has shared on LinkedIn why she decided to leave her training contract after one month.

Legal Cheek readers may remember Inês Pinheiro, who last month recounted her extraordinary journey from cleaning offices in London to securing a training contract with the global firm. The first-class law graduate also spoke about her difficult childhood in Venezuela, where she faced violence and instability.

Pinheiro has now revealed that she has chosen to resign from her training contract to “fully recover from burnout” and “regain my identity” as she redirects her efforts away from a life in corporate law.

In a LinkedIn post shared today, she reflects on how securing a TC came at a personal cost, explaining that she had balanced a law degree with work, cared for her younger brother, and adapted to a new country while studying remotely during the pandemic.

Pinheiro said she was determined to secure a TC “to prove that I could do it”, “to bring pride back home” and “to secure a stable future”. But, she admits, “the amount of work it took me to obtain a TC was insane… the cost to my mental health was extremely high.”

The former trainee said that although she had taken steps to support her mental wellbeing, “healing while continuing to meet the strict demands of the SQE reversed the progress” she had made, causing her to collapse just a week into her training contract. Pinheiro has previously spoken about the challenges students face when sitting the SQE.

And while the former trainee says she will always be grateful for the opportunity and the “nice memories”, she admits, “sadly, Big Law is not a safe environment for recovering overachievers to heal from burnout.”

Pinheiro — who has also shared her journey on TikTok — has already received a number of supportive messages on her post.

Future trainee solicitor Jacob Luczak said he “always have the most respect for people who do what is best for them, not what the society expects of them. It takes a lot of courage.” Meanwhile, lawyer Melanie Arens wrote: “There is life beyond big law and burnout! Wishing you all the best, I have no doubt the right path will reveal itself. This what courage and knowing yourself really looks like. Now put your feet up and take a breath if you can!”