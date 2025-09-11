Eversheds relaunches in Ireland after abandoning William Fry merger

Irish arm integrated into firm’s European network

Eversheds Sutherland has announced a new Irish practice, after merger talks with between Eversheds Ireland and Irish outfit William Fry reached an impasse in May.

The firm confirmed yesterday that it will be rolling out fully integrated operations in Ireland from 15 September as part of its international LLP. Up until now the outfit has been operating as Eversheds Sutherland Ireland, an independent Irish partnership within the firm’s European network. But from next week they will all be under one roof.

The new set-up will consist of 26 partners with a total headcount of 170 staff spanning both offices. Former head of dispute resolution and litigation, Pamela O’Neil will take over as managing partner in Dublin, while Gareth Planck will lead in Belfast as senior office partner.

Eversheds says the revamped Irish arm will centre its operations on financial services, TMT, life sciences, energy and industrials.

Planck commented: “Our longstanding presence in Northern Ireland and now as part of the international firm’s impressive platform, ensures that our clients benefit from both local insight and international reach. We look forward to growing together as one firm, supporting businesses in Northern Ireland to grow domestically and internationally.”

Legal Cheek is coming to Dublin and Belfast NEXT WEEK! The Legal Cheek Ireland Law Fair takes place in person at The Complex, Dublin, on Tuesday 16 September, followed by the Legal Cheek Northern Ireland Law Fair at The MAC, Belfast, on Wednesday 17 September. Apply now.