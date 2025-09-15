Freshfields to cut paralegal numbers at Manchester hub 

‘Keep pace with a fast-changing legal market,’ MC firm says

Freshfields is set to cut the number of paralegals in its legal support hub in Manchester, it has emerged.

The Magic Circle law firm said the job cuts were intended to “keep pace with a fast-changing legal market” while “investing in technology, building key skills in-house and adapting our model to meet future client needs”. It confirmed that it had spoken with colleagues affected by the proposals.

Legal Cheek understands that the process will affect no more than 20 people at the office.

Freshfields established its northern base in Manchester in 2015, as part of the wider “north-shoring” trend that saw several major firms move their support teams and back-office operations out of London. Just two years later, the firm relocated the Manchester centre to much larger premises, and it is now thought to house around 350 staff.

Building on this growth, in 2022 Freshfields launched a business support hub in Slovakia, saying the move would allow it to “tap into a thriving market of local talent” while “complementing existing expertise” in Manchester.