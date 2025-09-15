PostsNews

Freshfields to cut paralegal numbers at Manchester hub 

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

‘Keep pace with a fast-changing legal market,’ MC firm says

Manchester

Freshfields is set to cut the number of paralegals in its legal support hub in Manchester, it has emerged.

The Magic Circle law firm said the job cuts were intended to “keep pace with a fast-changing legal market” while “investing in technology, building key skills in-house and adapting our model to meet future client needs”. It confirmed that it had spoken with colleagues affected by the proposals.

Legal Cheek understands that the process will affect no more than 20 people at the office.

The 2026 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Freshfields established its northern base in Manchester in 2015, as part of the wider “north-shoring” trend that saw several major firms move their support teams and back-office operations out of London. Just two years later, the firm relocated the Manchester centre to much larger premises, and it is now thought to house around 350 staff.

Building on this growth, in 2022 Freshfields launched a business support hub in Slovakia, saying the move would allow it to “tap into a thriving market of local talent” while “complementing existing expertise” in Manchester.

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

Freshfields to ‘turbocharge’ future trainees with free tech-focused LLM

KCL masters comes with £20k maintenance grant

Jul 3 2025 7:19am
10
news

Ex-Freshfields lawyers raise $30 million for AI tech business

Fund further growth

Jun 10 2025 8:35am
news

Freshfields stands alone as sole global elite firm backing legal challenge to Trump’s executive orders

500 outfits sign court submission supporting US firm targeted by sanctions

Apr 7 2025 10:34am
11