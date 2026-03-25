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Law grad goes viral running to every Magic Circle firm in London

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By Julia Szaniszlo on

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Benito Mottoh

A law grad has gone viral after running to all five Magic Circle law firm headquarters in central London.

Benito Mottoh documented his challenge on Instagram, running 8km from Clifford Chance in Canary Wharf, to A&O Shearman, Slaughter and May and Linklaters in the City before finishing off at Freshfields‘ HQ.

The Reel has racked up over 80,000 views and one commenter even said: “This would be such a good conversation starter in an interview for one of those firms!” For Mottoh, the video was about bringing together his two interests: running and law.

Mottoh is an LLB grad from Canterbury Christ Church University and is currently studying towards his LLM at BPP University Law School and is looking to become a barrister. Speaking to Legal Cheek, he said: “One thing people do not always see is how long and demanding the route into the profession can be, especially if you want to become a barrister. […] I think that is partly why I made the video the way I did. I wanted to put myself out there in a more human and creative way, rather than just being another name on paper.”

On his motivations for making the video, he added:

“I also wanted to show that there is more than one way to express ambition in law. Sometimes people only see the formal side of it, but I think personality, creativity and persistence matter too. For me, the video was a way of showing all of that together.”

Mottoh isn’t the first aspiring lawyer to hit the streets of London. Legal Cheek reported last year that Thomas Isaac — also an aspiring barrister — had set out on foot in an “ever expanding spiral” from his home in the city in search of legal work. The unusual approach eventually paid off, with Isaac securing a paralegal role at a local firm.

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