HSF Kramer posts 94% trainee retention score

29 out of 31 🤝


Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer has posted an impressive 94% autumn trainee retention rate.

All 31 trainees qualifying this month applied for newly qualified (NQ) associate roles, with the firm making 30 offers — 29 of which were accepted. None of the roles are on fixed-term contracts.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2026 shows HSF Kramer pays its NQs a salary of £145,000, a substantial jump from the £61,000 offered to second-year trainees.

David Rosen, partner and training principal at HSFKramer, said:

“In an increasingly competitive marketplace for legal talent, where attracting and retaining top candidates is more challenging than ever, we continue to see significant numbers of our trainees choosing to build their careers with the firm. Their desire to do so is, in part, because of the opportunity to work on complex and ground-breaking cases and transactions, using the latest technology to advise clients, and also as a result of our determination to provide an environment that is as supportive as it is stimulating.”

Firm Trainees Retained Retention Rate NQ Destinations
Wedlake Bell 8 8 100% 2 to insolvency; 1 each to commercial disputes, construction, corporate, tax, IP/commercial, and private client
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer 31 29 94% Undisclosed
Irwin Mitchell 53 48 91% 14 to Business Services Group; 12 to Medical Negligence; 9 to Court of Protection & Public Law & Human Rights; 8 to Private Client Group; 4 to Personal Injury; 1 to General Counsel
RPC 18 16 89% 6 to insurance; 6 to disputes (3 IP/tech, 2 commercial litigation, 1 media); 4 to corporate & commercial
Watson Farley & Williams 18 16 89% 5 to asset finance; 4 to project finance; 2 to corporate; 1 to debt capital markets; 2 to disputes and 1 to finance in Dubai; 1 to disputes in Bangkok
Clifford Chance 57 49 86% Undisclosed
Macfarlanes 28 24 86% Undisclosed
Linklaters 40 33 83% Undisclosed
A&O Shearman 54 37 69% Undisclosed
Withers 14 9 65% Undisclosed

