London remains go-to destination for dealing with commercial disputes

Beats places like New York, Dubai, Qatar and Singapore



The London Commercial Court (LCC) has cemented its position as the world’s leading centre for complex commercial litigation, with parties from a record 93 countries appearing before it in the past year.

New figures from the Law Society’s International Data Insights Report 2025 show that over 60% of litigants came from outside the UK, underlining London’s global dominance in resolving high-value business disputes.

The court delivered 196 written judgments between October 2023 and September 2024, surpassing international rivals in New York, Dubai, Qatar and Singapore.

Speed is also a defining feature of the court. More than half of contested trials (54%) were completed within just four working days, a higher proportion than in previous years.

Unsurprisingly, London’s status as a hub for arbitration feeds into this caseload — around one in five LCC claims arises from challenges to arbitral awards, according to the report.

The top foreign litigants came from the UAE (68) and the US (66), while the number of Russian parties more than doubled year-on-year, rising from 27 to 60. Other frequent users included Cyprus, the Cayman Islands, Switzerland and Luxembourg.