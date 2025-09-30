LPC pass rates tumble to 42% as SQE takes over

Lowest in five years



Pass rates on the Legal Practice Course (LPC) have tumbled to just 42%, as the old route to qualification continues its slow wind-down and more students head down the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE) track.

New figures from the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) show successful completions dropped from 57% in 2022/23 to their lowest level in five years. Almost half of students (46%) deferred or referred, while one in eight either failed outright or withdrew.

The sharp decline comes as law firms across the country accelerate the shift to the SQE, sponsoring their future trainees through the new two-stage exam rather than the LPC.

Only 17 law schools enrolled new LPC students last year, down from 25, and the SRA says most courses will likely close by 2025.

The regulator’s report also points to big gaps in outcomes — an issue that has carried over into the SQE. LPC pass rates varied widely between providers, from 26% to 100%. Students from Black, Asian and mixed ethnic backgrounds saw the lowest results, with just 24% of Black students passing compared to 51% of white students. Gaps were also evident for disabled students and those from state schools.

BPP University and The University of Law continue to dominate the shrinking LPC market, together teaching over 80% of all students. Across all providers, enrolments dropped from 12,227 in 2022/23 to just 8,085 in 2023/24.

Meanwhile, the pipeline of training contracts (known officially as periods of recognised training) remains steady, with 5,975 registered in 2023/24. But unlike the LPC, this too is expected to decline as the SQE’s more flexible qualifying work experience model beds in.