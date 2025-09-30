PostsNews

LPC pass rates tumble to 42% as SQE takes over

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

4

Lowest in five years


Pass rates on the Legal Practice Course (LPC) have tumbled to just 42%, as the old route to qualification continues its slow wind-down and more students head down the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE) track.

New figures from the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) show successful completions dropped from 57% in 2022/23 to their lowest level in five years. Almost half of students (46%) deferred or referred, while one in eight either failed outright or withdrew.

The sharp decline comes as law firms across the country accelerate the shift to the SQE, sponsoring their future trainees through the new two-stage exam rather than the LPC.

Only 17 law schools enrolled new LPC students last year, down from 25, and the SRA says most courses will likely close by 2025.

The regulator’s report also points to big gaps in outcomes — an issue that has carried over into the SQE. LPC pass rates varied widely between providers, from 26% to 100%. Students from Black, Asian and mixed ethnic backgrounds saw the lowest results, with just 24% of Black students passing compared to 51% of white students. Gaps were also evident for disabled students and those from state schools.

BPP University and The University of Law continue to dominate the shrinking LPC market, together teaching over 80% of all students. Across all providers, enrolments dropped from 12,227 in 2022/23 to just 8,085 in 2023/24.

Meanwhile, the pipeline of training contracts (known officially as periods of recognised training) remains steady, with 5,975 registered in 2023/24. But unlike the LPC, this too is expected to decline as the SQE’s more flexible qualifying work experience model beds in.

4 Comments

Anonymous

All those who were cribbing about SQE being too difficult will go silent after reading this.

The minimum standard of competence should remain high in our profession, young students need to work and study hard otherwise they will continue to fail, and then blame the system.

Reply Report comment
(9)(10)

LEGALEAGLE

I think the drop in pass rates is probably more attributable to the fact that probably only a fraction of students have been studying the LPC compared to before the SQE was introduced

Reply Report comment
(7)(1)

Truth

it’s because many mc / sc / us / intl firms have stopped using the lpc

Reply Report comment
(6)(1)

Misleading reported figures

@ anonymous

I think you have misunderstood this article or only read the title. Student deferrals due to the winding down of the LPC seems to account for a large amount of the “fails” used to calculate this pass rate.

If you look at LPC pass rates prior to the SQE the pass rate is about 72% for people who actually completed it. A very small portion of the unsuccessful outcomes are an outright fail with the rest being referrals.

SQE1 2024 had an average pass rate of 50.6% across the sittings. SQE2 then needs to be passed, which had an average pass rate of 76% in 2024. Both of these statistics only count those who actually sat the exam (unlike most LPC figures).

Combined, the pass rate for the SQE certainly falls well below 40%. It is also not meaningfully higher for those candidates who have undertaken QWE already, so im not sure the SQE is accurately measuring that minimum level of competence you mention.

In any case, pre SQE pass rates in the 70% range vs current total pass rates in the 30-40% range indicates more of an issue than young students suddenly and collectively losing all motivation.

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories

Hour glass and calendar
news SQE Hub

SQE provider pass rates must be released ‘as soon as possible’, says interim super-regulator boss

SRA faces criticism over delayed data

4 days ago
9
news SQE Hub

Exclusive: Panic and confusion as over 230 SQE students mistakenly told exam slots are cancelled

Kaplan apologises

5 days ago
12
Student sitting SQE
news SQE Hub

SQE1 pass rate drops to just 44%

Lowest success rate so far

Oct 2 2024 10:58am
56