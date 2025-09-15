Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

How a former junior lawyer created a $5bn AI legal start-up [Financial Times] (£)

Court room or soap opera? Employment tribunals aren’t as boring as they sound [The Guardian]

Barrister who defended Ben Stokes against assault charges is disbarred after lying about studying at Oxford [Mail Online]

Immigration law firm making £1.7m in legal aid loses contract over standards [The Guardian]

What the Palestine Action proscription tells us about UK terrorism law [Prospect]

I’m beginning to question our gun laws [The Spectator] (£)

The kindness of strangers: I felt self-conscious studying law, then a classmate praised my op-shop suit [The Guardian]

These Lawyers Shared The Most Ridiculous Reasons A Case Was Won Or Lost, And I’m Still Screaming At Some Of Them [BuzzFeed]

‘Dilapidated’ court to be transformed into flats [BBC News]

“Small ear piercings = fine. Other than at the most traditional of firms I don’t think anyone will bat an eyelid. Face piercings = somewhat more controversial, and it really depends on how discreet it is. Potential for mixed responses — most people won’t care but some will consider them inappropriate.” [Legal Cheek comments]

Upcoming events 📅:

THIS AFTERNOON: Inside private equity — with Weil [Apply Now]

Tuesday: What does a world of difference look like? [Apply Now]

Wednesday: AI, blockchain and the future of corporate law — with Hogan Lovells [Apply Now]

Thursday: SQE success strategies: How to balance work, study and life — with BARBRI [Apply Now]