‘What’s the verdict on ear piercings for men in City law firm offices?

About to start TC
In our latest Career Conundrum, a soon-to-be trainee solicitor asks whether it’s acceptable for men to wear earrings in the office.
“I recently saw your last CC asking for general advice at the start of a TC, and it made me think about my own conundrum. I’m about to start my own TC at a reasonably sized city/international firm. I also have two small earrings which I rarely if ever take out. What’s the verdict on facial/ear piercings for men in City firm offices? Thanks for any advice/clarity.”
US guy
Small ear piercings = fine. Other than at the most traditional of firms I don’t think anyone will bat an eyelid.
Face piercings = somewhat more controversial, and it really depends on how discreet it is. Potential for mixed responses – most people won’t care but some will consider them inappropriate.
Alex R.
As someone with three piercings in one ear, a reverse scaffold piercing in the other, and a nose stud working in a large, international firm. It has never been commented on or impacted my job, whether seeing Clients or in Court.
If it doesn’t impact your ability to work, it shouldn’t be remotely relevant. Piercings and tattoos are very commonplace and I don’t think people should limit individuality, particularly where it doesn’t change how they work.