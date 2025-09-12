‘What’s the verdict on ear piercings for men in City law firm offices?

About to start TC



In our latest Career Conundrum, a soon-to-be trainee solicitor asks whether it’s acceptable for men to wear earrings in the office.

“I recently saw your last CC asking for general advice at the start of a TC, and it made me think about my own conundrum. I’m about to start my own TC at a reasonably sized city/international firm. I also have two small earrings which I rarely if ever take out. What’s the verdict on facial/ear piercings for men in City firm offices? Thanks for any advice/clarity.”

