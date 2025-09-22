Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



No-win, no-fee offers could be banned over hidden legal costs [The Times] (£)

Judge admits using AI in court judgment to make sense of complicated tax arguments ‘in UK first’ [The Sun]

Victims Commissioner: Government must stop stalkers weaponising courts to harass their victims [The Standard]

Meet the lawyer with a plan to end Europe’s migrant crisis [The Times] (£)

Zarah Sultana drops legal threat over feud with Jeremy Corbyn [The Guardian]

Trump picks his former lawyer to be top prosecutor, as he pushes Bondi to investigate foes [The Guardian]

More than 150 lawyers and refugee NGOs report being ‘pressured into silence’ by far-right protesters [The Guardian]

Expressing strong opinions can put your job at risk. Clearer laws would help [The Conversation]

A barrister, general and ‘mistress’ all lay claim to one London home [The Times] (£)

Coventry law graduate in Miss England finals after winning Miss Coventry title [Coventry Live]

“Is it possible to get a TC? It will be difficult but possible. Is it possible to get a MC or SC TC? Close to impossible…” [Legal Cheek comments]

