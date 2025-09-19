‘Can I secure a training contract with a 2:2 from Cambridge and mitigating circumstances?’

Targeting Magic and Silver Circle firms



In our latest Career Conundrum, an aspiring lawyer wants to know whether their 2:2 from Cambridge — with mitigating circumstances — is enough to help them secure a training contract at a top City law firm.

“Hi Legal Cheek. I am in the process of applying for Vacation Schemes and want to ask your readers what they think my chances are of securing a training contract at a Magic Circle or Silver Circle law firm in London. I studied a non-law degree at Cambridge and achieved a 2:2. During my first year and a half, I experienced serious health issues that affected my performance. Do law firms genuinely take mitigating circumstances into account, or am I basically screwed?”