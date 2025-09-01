Research reveals jump in junior lawyers quitting firms

Work-life balance and lack of career progression among key drivers



Junior lawyers are leaving law firms in droves, with the number of associates quitting the profession almost doubling in the past year, according to new research.

The BigHand Legal Talent & Resourcing Report 2025, which surveyed more than 800 senior figures across UK and US firms, found 16% of junior associates and 17% of senior associates walked away from private practice in the last 12 months, up from just 9% in both groups in 2024.

The findings highlight what BigHand dubs the “million dollar problem”, with each departure estimated to cost firms up to $1 million (£790,000) in lost revenue, recruitment and training.

And it’s not just about money. Losing associates heaps pressure on those who remain, fuels burnout, and drains institutional knowledge — a cocktail that risks further departures and even higher costs.

Why are so many lawyers voting with their feet? According to the report, the main drivers are hybrid working, the desire for better work–life balance, and limited opportunities for career progression. It also reveals that a growing number are leaving private practice altogether, either quitting law or moving in-house

Mid-sized firms appear to be feeling the squeeze the most, with tighter budgets and smaller teams making each resignation hit harder.

BigHand’s analysis suggests that firms still relying on “gut feeling” resourcing are part of the problem. Around 43% of work allocation decisions remain lawyer-led, often based on personal preference rather than profitability or skill.

The report argues that better data-driven resource management — including real-time insight into lawyer capacity, skills and workloads — could help stem the exodus, improve retention and even boost profitability.

The report argues that effective resource management is key not only for efficiency but also for keeping talent engaged and supported.