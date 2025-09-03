SRA slaps trainee with restrictions after assault conviction

Convicted earlier this year
A trainee solicitor has been hit with restrictions on where and how he can work in the legal profession after being convicted of criminal offences.
Salhan Mukesh was working as a trainee solicitor at Birmingham’s MCS Solicitors when he was convicted in January 2025 of common assault and a racially aggravated public order offence at Dudley Magistrates’ Court.
According to a decision notice published by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA), the regulator found that Salhan’s conduct made it “undesirable for him to be involved in a legal practice” without prior SRA approval.
As a result, Mukesh is now subject to a section 43 order, which prevents him from being employed by any solicitor or law firm regulated by the SRA unless the regulator grants permission.
Mukesh — who, according to the notice, remains employed by the firm — has also been ordered to pay £1,350 in SRA costs.
So if you get a common assault and a racially aggravated public order offence, you essentially get a slap on the wrist. But if you leave a document on a train, you get struck off?
BHC
No one has been struck off for leaving documents on a train. Someone was (initially) struck off for lying about leaving documents on a train.