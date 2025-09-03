PostsNews

SRA slaps trainee with restrictions after assault conviction

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

3

Convicted earlier this year

Courtroom door
A trainee solicitor has been hit with restrictions on where and how he can work in the legal profession after being convicted of criminal offences.

Salhan Mukesh was working as a trainee solicitor at Birmingham’s MCS Solicitors when he was convicted in January 2025 of common assault and a racially aggravated public order offence at Dudley Magistrates’ Court.

According to a decision notice published by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA), the regulator found that Salhan’s conduct made it “undesirable for him to be involved in a legal practice” without prior SRA approval.

As a result, Mukesh is now subject to a section 43 order, which prevents him from being employed by any solicitor or law firm regulated by the SRA unless the regulator grants permission.

Mukesh — who, according to the notice, remains employed by the firm — has also been ordered to pay £1,350 in SRA costs.

The 2026 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

3 Comments

Dudley

So if you get a common assault and a racially aggravated public order offence, you essentially get a slap on the wrist. But if you leave a document on a train, you get struck off?

Reply Report comment
(15)(2)

BHC

No one has been struck off for leaving documents on a train. Someone was (initially) struck off for lying about leaving documents on a train.

Reply Report comment
(6)(3)

Harper

You can’t strike someone off the roll if they’re not on the roll in the first place.

Reply Report comment
(3)(1)

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

Ban for solicitor apprentice accused of faking supervisor’s signature

On two documents uploaded to BPP’s portal

Aug 15 2025 8:54am
2
news

Fee earner barred after emailing himself client files before switching firms

'Lack of integrity'

Jul 17 2025 12:19pm
12
Tribunal sign
news

Law grad who completed TC barred after working as solicitor without roll admission

Worked unqualified for three weeks

Jun 11 2025 8:42am
20