‘I’ve been invited to a law firm careers dinner. Any tips on dos and don’ts?’

By Legal Cheek on

Aspiring lawyer seeks guidance


In the latest instalment of our Career Conundrum series, an aspiring lawyer seeks advice after receiving an invitation to a dinner hosted by a top US law firm.

“Hello Legal Cheek. The subject line sort of speaks for itself but I’ve been invited to a careers dinner hosted by a US law firm’s London office and I want to hear from those who have attended one before. What should I expect? What are the basic dos and don’ts. I think it will be a mix of trainees, associates and possibly a few partners and the thought of making small talk scares me a bit!”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at tips@legalcheek.com.

Talk about anything other than work

Show some interest in law and the firm, whatever, but move on from that swiftly. Just shoot the breeze on PG-13 topics (holidays, food etc), and take your lead from them.

Greeno

Steer clear of any divisive topics such as politics or religion, don’t ask questions that you could have found the answer to with a quick Google search, be genuine in the questions you’re asking, don’t drink too much and don’t feel like you have to have a conversation with everyone just for the sake of it.

Planned Parenthood

Honestly just be yourself.

Be friendly, be engaging. Have good eye contact. Show empathy. Don’t be judgmental. Be respectful of others and anticipate diversity (e.g. of religion, LGBT, ethnicity). Initiate conversations and introduce yourself to others as these events aren’t a place to be shy or reserved (sorry introverts).

Then take an interest in the firm and be inquisitive about what it offers in terms of work and social experience. What has it been involved with recently that has tickled your fancy?

Playtheodds

Everyone else will follow the bland approach already suggested. It’s a tough market out there and acting like the pack is not the percentage play. Be bold, take chances, talk politics, talk generation divides and gender issues. If the senior attendees like your chances go up. Sh!t or bust is the way to go.

Controversialist

Totally agree. You’ll want to pregame HEAVILY. If this is next week, start drinking now – you can never be too prepared.

On that note, also prepare a list of hot takes to debut throughout the night. Start strong with the “trans issue” and work up from there – you’ll want to touch on immigration, the virtues of voting Reform, the firm’s partner’s personal tax position given recent policy shifts, and then round out the night with something on American foreign policy.

After that, sit back and wait for that TC offer to roll in – you earned it!

Wigmore

In all seriousness, drink enough to relax you, but no more. Show an understanding of the industry and the firm. Have an opinion, the suggestions above that you just play it safe will result in you being forgotten. Obviously, keep ludicrous opinions to yourself but don’t be afraid to disagree, respectfully, and be ready to explain why you disagree and argue your position. DON’T act offended if you disagree with an opinion, we are all adults and are expected to be able to discuss and debate respectfully, listen and learn and it’s OK to change opinions. Otherwise:

(1) Brush your teeth, brush them again and use mouth wash. If you drink red wine, excuse yourself and make sure it doesn’t look like you’ve turned into a vampire;
(2) Dress appropriately and stand up straight;
(3) Look people in the eye, but don’t become creepy with it;
(4) If you are standing talking to someone, don’t stand straight infront of them, stand at a diagonal, its less confrontational;
(5) If someone looks uncomfortable and they don’t know how to join a conversation, move as if to invite them into the conversation. It exudes confidence and kindness.

…and don’t forget to follow up the next day with a thank you and include something of note in the conversation to show you were paying attention.

Good luck.

It's not that deep

Point 5 and the reminder to follow up with a thank you are good advice, but the rest screams nerd.

Sure, show an understanding of the industry and the firm, but don’t become a contrarian schoolboy debater geek if you think there’s an opportunity to give a hot take on what will inevitably be a very tepid conversation (all corporate law is BORING – I do it because it pays, but nobody really finds this stuff interesting)/

You will not be forgotten if you act like a normal, smart, sociable person.

Honestly, speaking as someone who sits on interview panels as part of recruitment processes, I can tell you that your conduct and presentation at these dinners almost certainly won’t make your application, but it can certainly break it.

Presenting as inauthentic, or espousing your wisdom on a particular “position” (you don’t even know at this stage what you don’t know – you’ll have blind spots which could make you look a fool), is more likely to do you harm than good.

So, go to dinner, be friendly, talk the minimum amount of shop that’s necessary, then talk to people like humans, not a desperate Hunger Games TC seeker.

